2012

Happy New Year: In the Hillbrow neighborhood of Johannesburg, South Africa, celebrants apparently decided to abandon an ensconced tradition and not hurl furniture from high-rise apartments. (The Hillbrow custom was highlighted on one social... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:44 PM Around MKE

On a roll following the estrogen-soaked hit Bridesmaids, director Paul Feig takes on this cop buddy project centered around two dysfunctional, yet effective, female operatives. In order to catch a ruthless drug lord more

Jun 27, 2013 5:59 PM Film Clips

For the Wisconsin summer, the Lynden Sculpture Gardenimports New York artist Emilie Clark’s exhibition titled “Sweet Corruptions,”while they continue their thought provoking series, “Women, Nature, Science.”Clark’s ins.. more

Jun 5, 2013 3:39 PM Visual Arts

2012 won’t necessarily be remembered as a great one. It’s almost certain to go down as the year the nation endured another bitter election cycle, stretches of unusual and frequently destructive weather patterns more

Dec 23, 2012 8:36 PM A&E Feature

This year was a remarkably diverse time for theater in Milwaukee. As new companies arose, others became more established and still others continued to define themselves in ways that kept things evolving in a refreshing way. more

Dec 18, 2012 10:20 PM A&E Feature

RadioMilwaukee will host its 6th annual RadioMilwaukee Music Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. In advance of that party and award ceremony, this week the station has announced the finalists for those honors. Here's the comp.. more

Nov 21, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

One of many wrong things claimed before this year’s election was that there was no way 2012 could be as historic as President Barack Obama’s 2008 election as America’s first African-American president. more

Nov 12, 2012 4:52 PM Taking Liberties

The state Supreme Court did the right thing last week when it declined to hear cases that could allow Wisconsin’s restrictive new voter ID rules to be in place for the general election on Nov. 6... more

Oct 3, 2012 4:44 PM News Features

Seldom does an NFL team need to make amends for a season with only two losses. But when the second comes in the opening round of the playoffs, and it's a no-excuses drubbing... Welcome to the Packers' motivation for 2012. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

The Olympic marathon has ended for bleary-eyed fans who tried to navigate through hundreds of TV hours. The Observers' viewing was more of a middle-distance jaunt, but that doesn't mean they've run short on commentary... more

Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Only in the narrow, dimly lighted minds of those in control of today's Republican Party... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Here it comes, starting Friday night: A quadrennial quest for gold by the world's top competitors—Coca-Cola, Visa, McDonald's, GE, Procter & Gamble... And then there are the Summer Olympic Games in London... more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Summerfest has announced its 2012 attendance figures, and to the surprise of nobody who stepped outside at any point during the festival\'s run, they were down a bit from last year. The festival drew 805,437 attendees over its 11-day run, less tha.. more

Jul 13, 2012 2:00 PM On Music

Marijuana is big business and with the rise of the Mexican cartels, there is less room for smaller operators... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

As a general rule, there's not much substance to be found in music festival stage banter, but The Joy Formidable lead Ritzy Bryan managed a few sharp insights during the rare pauses in the Welsh power trio's walloping set last night. Ad more

Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

<p> Short notice is better than no notice: Gucci Mane will headline the Riverside Theater on Friday, July 20, the venue announced today. Two years of legal problems and rumors of mental illness haven\'t hindered the material-minded Atlanta rapper\.. more

Jul 3, 2012 6:00 PM On Music

<p> It\'s not even going to be cooler by the lake. With a stagnant hot front hanging over the city, and a stifling breeze from the south canceling out whatever relief a lakefront breeze might have provided, the entire city of Milwaukee will approa.. more

Jul 3, 2012 2:51 PM On Music

“It's gonna be a long, fuckin' sweaty night,” said a jubilant Dave Grohl, a few songs into Foo Fighters' long-anticipated return to Milwaukee. &quot;We're gonna have to play double fuckin' XL.&quot;<o:p> more

Jun 29, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Joining the elite company of Widespread Panic, one of the few other jam bands big enough to play multiple nights at the Riverside Theater, Umphrey\'s McGee will headline the Riverside on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, the venue announced t.. more

Jun 6, 2012 2:00 PM On Music

Bay View\'s popular Chill on the Hill concert series at the Humbodlt Park bandshell will return on June 5 and run each Tuesday through the end of August. The Bay View Neighborhood Association released <a href=\"http://bayviewneighborhood.org/chill.. more

Apr 30, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

