Happy New Year: In the Hillbrow neighborhood of Johannesburg, South Africa, celebrants apparently decided to abandon an ensconced tradition and not hurl furniture from high-rise apartments. (The Hillbrow custom was highlighted on one social... more
Film Clips: June 27
On a roll following the estrogen-soaked hit Bridesmaids, director Paul Feig takes on this cop buddy project centered around two dysfunctional, yet effective, female operatives. In order to catch a ruthless drug lord more
Part II-Lynden's Exceptional Exhibition "Sweet Corruptions"
For the Wisconsin summer, the Lynden Sculpture Gardenimports New York artist Emilie Clark’s exhibition titled “Sweet Corruptions,”while they continue their thought provoking series, “Women, Nature, Science.”Clark’s ins.. more
So Long, 2012
2012 won’t necessarily be remembered as a great one. It’s almost certain to go down as the year the nation endured another bitter election cycle, stretches of unusual and frequently destructive weather patterns more
The 2012 Theater Year in Review
This year was a remarkably diverse time for theater in Milwaukee. As new companies arose, others became more established and still others continued to define themselves in ways that kept things evolving in a refreshing way. more
Here Are The Finalists For This Year's RadioMilwaukee Music Awards
RadioMilwaukee will host its 6th annual RadioMilwaukee Music Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. In advance of that party and award ceremony, this week the station has announced the finalists for those honors. Here's the comp.. more
A Day in History
One of many wrong things claimed before this year’s election was that there was no way 2012 could be as historic as President Barack Obama’s 2008 election as America’s first African-American president. more
How to Vote on Nov. 6
The state Supreme Court did the right thing last week when it declined to hear cases that could allow Wisconsin’s restrictive new voter ID rules to be in place for the general election on Nov. 6... more
Packers 2012: Redeem Team?
Seldom does an NFL team need to make amends for a season with only two losses. But when the second comes in the opening round of the playoffs, and it's a no-excuses drubbing... Welcome to the Packers' motivation for 2012. more
Ringing Down the Curtain
The Olympic marathon has ended for bleary-eyed fans who tried to navigate through hundreds of TV hours. The Observers' viewing was more of a middle-distance jaunt, but that doesn't mean they've run short on commentary... more
Not Such a Bright Light
Only in the narrow, dimly lighted minds of those in control of today's Republican Party... more
Bored of the Rings?
Here it comes, starting Friday night: A quadrennial quest for gold by the world's top competitors—Coca-Cola, Visa, McDonald's, GE, Procter & Gamble... And then there are the Summer Olympic Games in London... more
The Heat Took a Toll on Summerfest Attendance
Summerfest has announced its 2012 attendance figures, and to the surprise of nobody who stepped outside at any point during the festival\'s run, they were down a bit from last year. The festival drew 805,437 attendees over its 11-day run, less tha.. more
Savages
Marijuana is big business and with the rise of the Mexican cartels, there is less room for smaller operators... more
The Joy Formidable @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
As a general rule, there's not much substance to be found in music festival stage banter, but The Joy Formidable lead Ritzy Bryan managed a few sharp insights during the rare pauses in the Welsh power trio's walloping set last night. Ad more
Gucci Mane Will Play the Riverside Theater in Two and a Half Weeks
<p> Short notice is better than no notice: Gucci Mane will headline the Riverside Theater on Friday, July 20, the venue announced today. Two years of legal problems and rumors of mental illness haven\'t hindered the material-minded Atlanta rapper\.. more
Yes, It Is Very Hot Today
<p> It\'s not even going to be cooler by the lake. With a stagnant hot front hanging over the city, and a stifling breeze from the south canceling out whatever relief a lakefront breeze might have provided, the entire city of Milwaukee will approa.. more
Foo Fighters w/ Silversun Pickups @ Marcus Ampitheater
“It's gonna be a long, fuckin' sweaty night,” said a jubilant Dave Grohl, a few songs into Foo Fighters' long-anticipated return to Milwaukee. "We're gonna have to play double fuckin' XL."<o:p> more
Umphrey's McGee Will Do Two Nights at the Riverside
Joining the elite company of Widespread Panic, one of the few other jam bands big enough to play multiple nights at the Riverside Theater, Umphrey\'s McGee will headline the Riverside on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, the venue announced t.. more
Here's the 2012 Chill on the Hill Lineup
Bay View\'s popular Chill on the Hill concert series at the Humbodlt Park bandshell will return on June 5 and run each Tuesday through the end of August. The Bay View Neighborhood Association released <a href=\"http://bayviewneighborhood.org/chill.. more
