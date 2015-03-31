RSS

2015 Tour

The rumors are true. After weeks of speculation, The Rolling Stones confirmed this morning that they will play Summerfest on Tuesday, June 23 at the Marcus Amphitheater as part of their 15-date "Zip Code" tour of North America. With a capacity of .. more

Mar 31, 2015 1:00 PM On Music

Photo Credit: Danielle Dahl

An aging Fleetwood Mac played nearly every hit in their songbook during an energetic, 24-song performance. more

Feb 14, 2015 1:25 AM Concert Reviews 3 Comments

After confounding some listeners with his heavily electronic 2010 album The Age of Adz , Sufjan Stevens returned to his folk roots for his upcoming latest album, Carrie & Lowell , out March 31 on his Asthmatic Kitty label. It's already being haile.. more

Jan 26, 2015 3:30 PM On Music

Like Christmas, Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater headliner announcements seem to arrive earlier and earlier each year. Following last week's news that the country-bro act Florida Georgia Line will open next year's festival, today the Big Gig annou.. more

Nov 11, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

These days it’s just assumed that every once-popular (oreven once-only-kind-of-popular) band will reunite eventually, but that’s not tosay that a reunion announcement can’t occasionally truly surprise you. Lastweek the seminal riot grrrl trio S.. more

Oct 20, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

Papa Roach were among the first to jump ship when rap-inflected nu metal began to fall out of fashion. On their 2006 album, The Paramour Sessions , they filled the voice left by rap with a little bit of everything: alterna-pop, emo more

Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Versatile trumpeter Jamie Breiwick is joined in his project Choir Fight by veteran players from Milwaukee acts like Kings Go Forth, De La Buena and Clamnation for a sound that artfully harkens back to the mellower side of Miles Davis’ elect... more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

With his not-so-subtly racist, homophobic, red-state humor and a faked redneck accent, Larry the Cable Guy makes Jeff Foxworthy look tastefully sophisticated. Born Daniel Whitney, Larry is a covert, Confederate soldier from the culture wars more

May 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Picking up in the ’90s where bands like The Replacements and Dead Milkmen left off in the ’80s, the Smoking Popes played bold, punk-influenced pop music and fraternized with some of the era’s prominent punk and alternative bands more

May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

