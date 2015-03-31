2015 Tour
The Rolling Stones Will Open Summerfest
The rumors are true. After weeks of speculation, The Rolling Stones confirmed this morning that they will play Summerfest on Tuesday, June 23 at the Marcus Amphitheater as part of their 15-date "Zip Code" tour of North America. With a capacity of .. more
Mar 31, 2015 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Fleetwood Mac @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
An aging Fleetwood Mac played nearly every hit in their songbook during an energetic, 24-song performance. more
Feb 14, 2015 1:25 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews 3 Comments
Sufjan Stevens Will Play the Riverside in April
After confounding some listeners with his heavily electronic 2010 album The Age of Adz , Sufjan Stevens returned to his folk roots for his upcoming latest album, Carrie & Lowell , out March 31 on his Asthmatic Kitty label. It's already being haile.. more
Jan 26, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
In The End, Linkin Park Will Headline The Marcus Amphitheater Next Year
Like Christmas, Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater headliner announcements seem to arrive earlier and earlier each year. Following last week's news that the country-bro act Florida Georgia Line will open next year's festival, today the Big Gig annou.. more
Nov 11, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sleater-Kinney's Reunion Tour Will Take Them to Milwaukee's Turner Hall
These days it’s just assumed that every once-popular (oreven once-only-kind-of-popular) band will reunite eventually, but that’s not tosay that a reunion announcement can’t occasionally truly surprise you. Lastweek the seminal riot grrrl trio S.. more
Oct 20, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Papa Roach
Papa Roach were among the first to jump ship when rap-inflected nu metal began to fall out of fashion. On their 2006 album, The Paramour Sessions , they filled the voice left by rap with a little bit of everything: alterna-pop, emo more
Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Versatile trumpeter Jamie Breiwick is joined in his project Choir Fight by veteran players from Milwaukee acts like Kings Go Forth, De La Buena and Clamnation for a sound that artfully harkens back to the mellower side of Miles Davis’ elect... more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Larry the Cable Guy
With his not-so-subtly racist, homophobic, red-state humor and a faked redneck accent, Larry the Cable Guy makes Jeff Foxworthy look tastefully sophisticated. Born Daniel Whitney, Larry is a covert, Confederate soldier from the culture wars more
May 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Smoking Popes w/ The Friendly Lens and So So Radio
Picking up in the ’90s where bands like The Replacements and Dead Milkmen left off in the ’80s, the Smoking Popes played bold, punk-influenced pop music and fraternized with some of the era’s prominent punk and alternative bands more
May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee