The 2017 Cooperative Performance
Seven Shorts from Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
This month Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents a program of seven entertainingly diverse shorts. more
Jun 13, 2017 1:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
One Acts with Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
The unexpected. It’s one of the best things about a program of original theatrical shorts. You don’t know what to expect. The show begins. You don’t know what to expect. Then there’s a change in scenery. Then there’s another show where anything co.. more
Jun 9, 2017 4:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Hollowz’s Tortured Hip-Hop
The Hollowz didn’t intend for the lighthearted title of their debut album, Dreams of Sex and Flying, to be so ironic. The duo had conceived the title as a lark last year while kidding around on WMSE’s “Mad Kids” program, well befor more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
