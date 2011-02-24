RSS

21

A good portion of my job involves receiving and processing press releases from local theatre companies. A couple of days ago, I received an interesting one for Off The Wall's upcoming production of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage.A show that ha.. more

Feb 24, 2011 5:32 PM Theater

Had a great time at the Border Battle between the Timber Rattlers andthe Peoria Chiefs last night at Miller Park and took many pictures,which we'll get too more in depth later.Some quick thoughts:*Iwas super-impressed with the fielding and the .. more

Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

1. Mike Cameron CF 2. Bill Hall 3B 3. Ryan Braun LF 4. Prince Fielder 1B 5. J.J. Hardy SS 6. Corey Hart RF 7. Rickie Weeks 2B 8. Jason Kendall C 9. Yovani Gallardo RHP against LHP Cole Hamels ___ .. more

Sep 30, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3425.jpe

%uFFFD “Mostof the music venues in the city are 21-plus, so I never get to go toany of them,” Christensen laments. “Milwaukee is a drinking c,Cover Story more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1484.jpe

Benisa working-class Boston kid bicycling to school in an ivy-covered worldof privilege. 21, ,Film more

Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES