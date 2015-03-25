30 Rock
Curb Your Enthusiasm
It seemed unfathomable to me that Tina Fey had so muchtrouble selling a pilot post-"30 Rock".Sure I was disappointed when FX passed on Charlie Kaufman’s "How and Why," but that was probablydoomed from conception. But this was Tina Fey! "30 Rock.. more
Mar 25, 2015 6:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 4 Comments
Recap: Tracy Morgan's "Turn It Funny" Tour Won Over the Pabst Theater
As talented as he is, comedian Tracy Morgan often attracts more attention for saying crazy shit than he does for his standup. Whether he’s referring to Sarah Palin as “Good masturbation material,Comedy more
May 16, 2014 10:32 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
This Week in Milwaukee: May 15-21
Aziz Ansari, Street Eats, Slayer and more! more
May 14, 2014 4:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Q&A: Comedian Hannibal Buress Talks Voiceover Work, 'Chozen' and 'Bob's Burgers'
Hannibal Buress has done it all in world of comedy. The former “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” scribe left the writer’s desk behind to focus on stand-up in 2010. His 2012 Comedy Centr,Comedy Reviews more
Feb 19, 2014 10:59 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
News Of the Weird
According to a May report by Seattle's KOMO-TV, former Oregon National Guard soldier Gary Pfleider II is awaiting the results of his latest appeal to end the garnishment of his disability checks to cover $3,175 for gear he supposedly "lost"... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE