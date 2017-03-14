33 Variations
Waukesha Civic Theatre's Love Letter to Beethoven in '33 Variations'
33 Variations is a not-to-be-missed element of Waukesha Civic Theatre’s current season. The play encompasses such high-flown topics as the minutiae of historical music theory and the destruction of the body, while keeping room for humor and... more
Mar 14, 2017 2:11 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
A Theater for the Community
Interview with Waukesha Civic Theatre’s Managing Artistic Director John Cramer about how the organization has changed during his 14-year tenure and an upcoming production of Moisés Kaufman’s 33 Variations. more
Mar 7, 2017 1:44 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Three Nights for 33 Variations With Beethoven
Moisés Kaufman is probably best-known for The Laramie Project --an exploration into the psyche of a small town in the wake of a murder that became national news. That play debuted 15 years ago. It’s been produced quite a lot since then. Much more .. more
Mar 6, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
