33 Variations is a not-to-be-missed element of Waukesha Civic Theatre’s current season. The play encompasses such high-flown topics as the minutiae of historical music theory and the destruction of the body, while keeping room for humor and... more

Mar 14, 2017 2:11 PM Theater

Interview with Waukesha Civic Theatre’s Managing Artistic Director John Cramer about how the organization has changed during his 14-year tenure and an upcoming production of Moisés Kaufman’s 33 Variations. more

Mar 7, 2017 1:44 PM Off the Cuff

Moisés Kaufman is probably best-known for The Laramie Project --an exploration into the psyche of a small town in the wake of a murder that became national news. That play debuted 15 years ago. It’s been produced quite a lot since then. Much more .. more

Mar 6, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

I’m almost willing to bet my weight in Pabst Blue Ribbon that anyone who spends an hour watching Aziz Ansari will walk away talking just like him. Start by proposing an everyday fact about life or a weird situation, drop down low into a sor... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

