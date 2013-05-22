The 48-Hour Film Project
48 Hour Film Project
Absolutefreedom sometimes spells paralysis or self-indulgence for artists. A firmdeadline can hasten the muse and boundaries can be isometrics for creativemuscles.For theseventh consecutive year, the 48 Hour Film Project sets out to do .. more
May 22, 2013 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Apocalypse Then
War documentaries run a dime a dozen, but “Apocalypse: World War II” is among the more interesting recent titles. The six-part series, originally shown on the Smithsonian Channel, has been released on Blu-ray and DVD. History is always co.. more
Apr 28, 2011 11:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Marriage of Bette and Boo
Christopher Durang’s contemporary family comedy The Marriage of Bette and Boo is a celebration of human imperfection. Paul Madden stars as Matt, a nice guy trying to make sense of his family. Anne Miller and Ken Dillon play his parents, the... more
Dec 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The 48-Hour Film Project
This Friday, an ambitious batch of local filmmakers were assigned a character, a prop, a snippet of dialogue and a genre to work within, then set free to write, shoot, edit and soundtrack an entire short film in 48 hours. Sunday night these... more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee