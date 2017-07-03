4Th Of July
A Fatal Fourth: A ‘Milwaukee Mayhem’ Story
In honor of the Fourth of July, What Made Milwaukee FamousPresents a story from Matthew J. Prigge’s Milwaukee Mayhem about an 1880tragedy that stained that year’s Independence Day celebration.Mary Van Avery had been employed at the Hanl.. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:10 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Four Things to do This 4th of July Weekend (That's Not Summerfest)
It's not that I have anything against Summerfest—on thecontrary, I'll be going at least four days. But chances are you're already sickof reading Summerfest tips articles and already know which days you're going.Plus, it's a long holiday .. more
Jul 1, 2016 3:28 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Making the Most of the 4th of July
Saturday is Independence Day, and the skies are going tolight up with fireworks all across the city. There's events going on in manyparks, including parades, concerts and games. For more information about parkevents and fireworks near you, chec.. more
Jul 2, 2015 5:16 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee’s Movie Theaters (Arcadia Publishing), by Larry Widen
Larry Widen has already written two books on local cinemas before assembling the photographs and penning Milwaukee’s Movie Theaters for the Arcadia Images of America series. As the operator of two of the area’s surviving old-time bijous, th... more
Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Johnny Winter w/ The Delta Jets
After more than 40 years on the road and a career colored by both hard knocks and critical accolades, Johnny Winter is considered a vintage blues artist—one short step away from the status of personal idols such as Muddy Waters and John Lee more
Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fourth of July “Vishing” Alert
Beware of a possible phone scam over the Fourth of July weekend, warns the WisconsinBankers Association (WBA). “Vishing”—a combination of “voice” and“phishing”—involves a recorded voice informing victims that their bankaccounts are frozen... more
Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE