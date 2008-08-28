RSS
50 Cent
The Game's Descent into Obsolescence
Despite his modest talents, I've long had a soft-spot for The Game and his stubborn adherence to the increasingly antiquated conventions of '90s gangsta rap. At a time when even 50 Cent, once viewed as the possible savior of West Coast gangsta rap.. more
Aug 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Swept Up By Obamania, 50 Cent Flip-Flops
Mar 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Barton Carroll
The “lost one” thatBarton Carroll refers to throughout his third solo album i The Lost One ,CD Reviews more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
