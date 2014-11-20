8-Bit Warrior
Sprecher’s Wild Game Beer Dinner
Sprecher's Restaurant and Pub in Glendale and Sprecher Brewery (see what's new this year) are teamingup for a Lewis and Clark Wild Game Beer Dinner on Dec. 3. The event begins at 6p.m. with a tour at Sprecher Brewery at 701 W. Glendale Ave. in G.. more
Nov 20, 2014 7:56 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Supreme Court Chips Away at Contraceptive Coverage for Employees
It’s not totallysurprising, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to allow closely heldcorporations with religious objections to refuse to provide contraceptive coverage to their employees, asrequired by the Affordable Care Act. The details of.. more
Jun 30, 2014 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 7 Comments
Post-Peanuts With Splinter Group
Dog Sees God is playwrightBert V. Royal’s look at a post-modern post- Peanuts Charlie Brown gang. It’sbeen a long time since the strips and the characters are all teenagers now.Things are considerably more complicated than they were when they w.. more
Jun 12, 2014 8:31 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
End of the Day Distraction: Jazz Hands!
Jun 5, 2014 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Low Brings "Indefinite Articles" to The Irish Pub
PhillipAndrew Bennett Low is a writer/stand-up comic/storyteller who registers onstageas a Libertarian activist. He’s touring with his current one-man show IndefiniteArticles all over the midwest this summer with a stopover in Hollywoodfor the.. more
May 21, 2014 11:26 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jeff Tweedy is Preparing a Solo Album, Will Play the Pabst Theater June 16
After more than 20 years fronting Wilco, Jeff Tweedy is preparing to release his first solo albums. Details on that album, including a release date and title, haven't been announced yet, but today Pitchfork reported on Tweedy's corresponding solo .. more
May 18, 2014 11:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hamlet A.D.D.
Hamlet is the ghost that keepscoming and two Milwaukee filmmakers, Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant, have produced anew rendition of the familiar story with HamletA.D.D.The tone is mock serious. As the stentorianvoice on the trailer intones, i.. more
May 8, 2014 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Pink Banana Theatre’s Program of One-Acts
No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre this week when it opens Sex, Drugs and the American Way.Pink Banana is somet... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 3 Comments
8-Bit Warrior
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Vince Figueroa’s comedy 8-Bit Warrior , Rob Maass plays Will Davies, a young man unsure of what to do with his life. He doesn’t have a purpose outside of the arcade. Anne Graff LaDisa, more
Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
8-Bit Warrior
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Vince Figueroa’s comedy 8-Bit Warrior , Rob Maass plays Will Davies, a young man unsure of what to do with his life. He doesn’t have a purpose outside of the arcade. Anne Graff LaDisa more
Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
8-Bit Warrior
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Vince Figueroa’s comedy 8-Bit Warrior , Rob Maass plays Will Davies, a young man unsure of what to do with his life. He doesn’t have a purpose outside of the arcade. Anne Graff LaDisa more
Apr 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
8-Bit Warrior
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Vince Figueroa’s comedy 8-Bit Warrior , Rob Maass plays Will Davies, a young man unsure of what to do with his life. He doesn’t have a purpose outside of the arcade. Anne Graff LaDisa more
Mar 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
8-Bit Warrior
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Vince Figueroa’s comedy 8-Bit Warrior , Rob Maass plays Will Davies, a young man unsure of what to do with his life. He doesn’t have a purpose outside of the arcade. Anne Graff LaDisa more
Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Figueroa's 8-Bit Warrior
Vince Figueroa’s 8 Bit Warrior has been a comedy that I’ve been looking forward to for while. Honestly, I’m not exactly sure what I expected but the premise sounded interesting. What little had been released about the show early-on sounded lik.. more
Mar 26, 2010 11:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Alchemist Theatre Brings Classic Video Games to Life
Video games have undeniably impacted contemporary culture, and this week a new comedy pays tribute to the era that gave rise to darkened arcades all over the country. The second new show to debut in as many weeks, Vince Figueroa’s 8-Bit War... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Ready for Your Close-Up?
"Present Music is known for building big concerts and big audiences," says Manag Close Up ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music