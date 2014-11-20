8-Bit Warrior

RSS

Sprecher's Restaurant and Pub in Glendale and Sprecher Brewery (see what's new this year) are teamingup for a Lewis and Clark Wild Game Beer Dinner on Dec. 3. The event begins at 6p.m. with a tour at Sprecher Brewery at 701 W. Glendale Ave. in G.. more

Nov 20, 2014 7:56 PM Around MKE

It’s not totallysurprising, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to allow closely heldcorporations with religious objections to refuse to provide contraceptive coverage to their employees, asrequired by the Affordable Care Act. The details of.. more

Jun 30, 2014 2:51 PM Daily Dose 7 Comments

Dog Sees God is playwrightBert V. Royal’s look at a post-modern post- Peanuts Charlie Brown gang. It’sbeen a long time since the strips and the characters are all teenagers now.Things are considerably more complicated than they were when they w.. more

Jun 12, 2014 8:31 AM Theater

Jun 5, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

PhillipAndrew Bennett Low is a writer/stand-up comic/storyteller who registers onstageas a Libertarian activist. He’s touring with his current one-man show IndefiniteArticles all over the midwest this summer with a stopover in Hollywoodfor the.. more

May 21, 2014 11:26 AM Theater

After more than 20 years fronting Wilco, Jeff Tweedy is preparing to release his first solo albums. Details on that album, including a release date and title, haven't been announced yet, but today Pitchfork reported on Tweedy's corresponding solo .. more

May 18, 2014 11:00 PM On Music

Hamlet is the ghost that keepscoming and two Milwaukee filmmakers, Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant, have produced anew rendition of the familiar story with HamletA.D.D.The tone is mock serious. As the stentorianvoice on the trailer intones, i.. more

May 8, 2014 12:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre this week when it opens Sex, Drugs and the American Way.Pink Banana is somet... more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 3 Comments

In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Vince Figueroa’s comedy 8-Bit Warrior , Rob Maass plays Will Davies, a young man unsure of what to do with his life. He doesn’t have a purpose outside of the arcade. Anne Graff LaDisa, more

Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 Vince Figueroa’s 8 Bit Warrior has been a comedy that I’ve been looking forward to for  while. Honestly, I’m not exactly sure what I expected but the premise sounded interesting. What little had been released about the show early-on sounded lik.. more

Mar 26, 2010 11:01 PM Theater

Video games have undeniably impacted contemporary culture, and this week a new comedy pays tribute to the era that gave rise to darkened arcades all over the country. The second new show to debut in as many weeks, Vince Figueroa’s 8-Bit War... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

"Present Music is known for building big concerts and big audiences," says Manag Close Up ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

