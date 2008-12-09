RSS
80'S
Radio Heaven
Dec 9, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Marty Willson-Piper
With his longtime band The Church, Marty Willson-Piper recorded a stack of classic albums Donnie Darko ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mea Culpa Monday: Give me Conan or give me death
I’m trying very hard not to say that Conan O’Brian’s brief feud with Good Housekeeping Magazine did not lead to the most vital newspaper correction of the week. After all, Good Housekeeping’s invention of the cooking-adverse talk show host’s favo.. more
Mar 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Exodus
Exodus were one of the pioneering thrash-metal bands in theearly’80s, but while pee Resurrection ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!