88.9
88.9 Block Party @ Radio Milwaukee
Juiceboxxx brought a bit of mayhem to an otherwise polite day of free music at Radio Milwaukee’s Block Party. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:39 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Noname, Strand of Oaks and Field Report Will Headline Radio Milwaukee's Summer Block Party
Over its 10 year run, Radio Milwaukee 88.9 has grown from a modest community station operating out of an unassuming stretch of a Milwaukee public studio to a major powerhouse with its own glamorous headquarters in Walker's Point. To celebrate its .. more
Apr 24, 2017 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Radio Milwaukee is Launching a 24-Hour, All-Milwaukee HD2 Radio Broadcast
Since its first broadcasts 10 years ago, Radio Milwaukee has made Milwaukee music an integral part of its playlists, pledging to play at least one song from a local artist an hour. That's peanuts compared to what the station's new spin-off HD2 rad.. more
Apr 14, 2017 9:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Soul Low, GGOOLLDD and Lex Allen Take Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Last night's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards nearly doubled as a showcase for the Milwaukee label Gloss Records, with performances from four of its acts—NO/NO, Soul Low, D'Amato and GGOOLLDD—in addition to a fiery, confrontational set from Milwaukee.. more
Dec 2, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WebsterX Wins Big at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Dec 4, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Voting Begins for the 2015 Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
For eight years running, Radio Milwaukee listeners recognize some of the Milwaukee music scene's best artists during the station's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. This week voting began for the station's 2015 installment of the awards, with listener.. more
Nov 4, 2015 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rhythm Lab MicroFest @ Radio Milwaukee Studios
Peanut Butter Wolf, Natalie Prass and Taylor McFerrin headlined Radio Milwaukee’s eclectic MicroFest. more
Jul 27, 2015 10:17 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Jordan Lee is Radio Milwaukee's New Program Director
One of Radio Milwaukee’s most tenured DJs just got a promotion. Jordan Lee, who has served as 88.9’s morning drive-time host since 2008, has been appointed the station’s new program director, the station announced this afternoon. Lee had previous .. more
Jul 22, 2015 8:41 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Peanut Butter Wolf, Natalie Prass and Taylor McFerrin Will Headline Rhythm Lab's Micro-Fest
Every Friday from 10 p.m. to midnight Radio Milwaukee hosts “Rhythm Lab Radio,” a program that draws from an assortment of hip-hop, indie-rock and electronic but is bound less by genre than by the specific tastes of its host, DJ Tarik Moody. Th.. more
May 11, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Field Report Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Dec 5, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Recap: Volcano Choir Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews more
Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Bucks vs. Wizards
Fans 14 and under will take home a pair of Bucks gloves tonight when the team takes on the Washington Wizards at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Toxic Holocaust w/ Burning Sons and Architects of the Aftermath
For the last decade, Portland, Ore. thrash-metal enthusiast Joel Grind has run his band Toxic Holocaust as something of a solo project, self-recording most of his records alone, hiring ringers to back him on the road. Grind’s latest album more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Scott Jensen Agrees to a Plea Deal
After an eight-year saga, the disposition of the last case in the state legislative “caucus scandal” was finalized when former Republican Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen agreed to a plea deal. Jensen had been convicted of three felonies and a... more
Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
SoLo: Oakland Trattoria Gets a Makeover
The Oakland Trattoria received a dramatic makeover last year, when owner R.C. Schmidt converted the southern half of the restaurant into an Irish pub named the Black Rose. With its three bars, the pub quickly became a hit. Recently, Schmidt... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sunset Playhouse Finds Humor in Steve Martin’s ‘Underpants’
Steve Martin’s adaptation of Carl Sternheim’s The Underpants makes for agreeable social satire at the Sunset Playhouse. Michael Desper’s set comes together at pleasantly unexpected angles, and so does the cast.The modest, early-20th-ce more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Phish
More than any of their post-Grateful Dead peers, Phish have emerged as the standard-bearers of the jam-rock scene, but over the years they’ve transcended and outgrown many of the stereotypes that once surrounded them. Guitarist Trey more
Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Art of the Steal
Albert Barnes was a working class kid from Philadelphia who worked his way through medical school by boxing. After making millions of dollars in pharmaceuticals, he began collecting modern European paintings when many American critics still conde.. more
Jul 30, 2010 1:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
‘Search for the Perfect Tomato’ at Boswell Book Co.
Tomatoes, those sweet, succulent fruits that are often (alas, incorrectly) referred to as "vegetables" in grocery stores and cookbooks, have grown to become America’s most popular garden annuals. In the new book Ripe: The Search for the Pe more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Savoy Returns
The Savoy Room at the Shorecrest Hotel was closed for many months but reopened in March as the Savoy Piano Bar and Lounge. Now there is a black grand piano and the tablecloths are matching. The Art Deco interior looks more dazzling than eve... more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview