RSS

88Nine Radio Milwaukee

staceywilliams.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee artist Stacey Williams-Ng is among the artists commissioned by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee to produce outdoor murals in the Near West Side and Walker’s Point neighborhoods. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:10 PM Off the Cuff

wiscvets.jpg.jpe

A one-night event at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center celebrates the artistic achievements of veterans. On Thursday, March 2, from 7-9 p.m., “Veterans Light Up the Arts" features musical and dramatic performances by Milwaukee vet... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:10 PM Visual Arts

Flicks Galore: The 2014 Milwaukee Film Festival opened with a bang at the Oriental Theatre, with a packed house viewing 1971. The gritty documentary featured courageous activists more

Sep 30, 2014 7:36 PM Around MKE

marcus.jpg.jpe

Marcus Doucette is the on-air host of the “Sound Travels” world music program, on 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., as more

Jul 9, 2014 2:06 AM Off the Cuff 3 Comments

Knees Galore: There were kilts a-plenty at the 17th annual Kirkin’ of the Tartan at the Cathedral Church of All Saints, where Dean Kevin Carroll welcomed Scots celebrating their heritage. The more

Apr 16, 2014 1:35 AM Around MKE

drink_coverstory.jpg.jpe

Kyle Cherek, host of “Wisconsin Foodie” on PBS, knows that good food and good drinks go hand in hand. He believes a skilled bartender can do wonders just like some of the best cooks. “My fiancée tends to follow more

Mar 14, 2014 4:47 AM A&E Feature

Tune In: More than a thousand partiers visited the opening of the spectacular new Third Ward digs of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. Executive Director Mary Louise more

Oct 16, 2013 1:00 AM Around MKE

Stay Tuned: After the success of the first 88Nine Radio Milwaukee Soundbites fundraiser last year, this year’s attendance soared to 340 at a recent sellout at the Iron Horse Hotel. The crowd was treated to unsurpassed gourmet delights from ... more

Feb 5, 2013 11:31 PM Around MKE

dr.jpg.jpe

When Milwaukee band Delta Routine received the WAMI Award for Alternative Artist of the Year this spring—on top of being named 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Band of the Year last year—they had just gone through... more

Oct 3, 2012 3:19 PM Local Music

blogimage15133.jpe

This spring Louisville, Ky., native Mark Keefe marked his first year as program director for WYMS-FM 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, a position that has tapped his two decades of experience in both commercial and noncommercial radio... more

Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES