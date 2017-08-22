88Nine Radio Milwaukee
Radio Milwaukee Brings Art to Penfield Children's Center
Milwaukee artist Stacey Williams-Ng is among the artists commissioned by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee to produce outdoor murals in the Near West Side and Walker’s Point neighborhoods. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:10 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Off the Cuff
Veterans Light Up the Arts at War Memorial Center
A one-night event at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center celebrates the artistic achievements of veterans. On Thursday, March 2, from 7-9 p.m., “Veterans Light Up the Arts" features musical and dramatic performances by Milwaukee vet... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:10 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Flicks Galore: The 2014 Milwaukee Film Festival opened with a bang at the Oriental Theatre, with a packed house viewing 1971. The gritty documentary featured courageous activists more
Sep 30, 2014 7:36 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
A World Music DJ (Or Something)
Marcus Doucette is the on-air host of the “Sound Travels” world music program, on 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., as more
Jul 9, 2014 2:06 AM Danielle Stevens Off the Cuff 3 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Knees Galore: There were kilts a-plenty at the 17th annual Kirkin’ of the Tartan at the Cathedral Church of All Saints, where Dean Kevin Carroll welcomed Scots celebrating their heritage. The more
Apr 16, 2014 1:35 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Where They Drink
Kyle Cherek, host of “Wisconsin Foodie” on PBS, knows that good food and good drinks go hand in hand. He believes a skilled bartender can do wonders just like some of the best cooks. “My fiancée tends to follow more
Mar 14, 2014 4:47 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
Boris and Doris On the Town
Tune In: More than a thousand partiers visited the opening of the spectacular new Third Ward digs of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. Executive Director Mary Louise more
Oct 16, 2013 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Stay Tuned: After the success of the first 88Nine Radio Milwaukee Soundbites fundraiser last year, this year’s attendance soared to 340 at a recent sellout at the Iron Horse Hotel. The crowd was treated to unsurpassed gourmet delights from ... more
Feb 5, 2013 11:31 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Delta Routine Ups the Ante
When Milwaukee band Delta Routine received the WAMI Award for Alternative Artist of the Year this spring—on top of being named 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Band of the Year last year—they had just gone through... more
Oct 3, 2012 3:19 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Mark Keefe: Programming 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
This spring Louisville, Ky., native Mark Keefe marked his first year as program director for WYMS-FM 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, a position that has tapped his two decades of experience in both commercial and noncommercial radio... more
Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff