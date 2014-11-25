88Nine
Radio Milwaukee Reveals its 2014 "Best of Milwaukee Music" Nominees
Nov 25, 2014 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 4 Comments
Boris and Doris on the Town
It’s a Wrap: Two Milwaukee icons, filmmaker John Ridley and musician/producer Jerry Harrison, were in town to showcase their latest works during the ever-expanding Milwaukee Film Festival. Ridley’s darkly rollicking Jimi: All Is by My Side ... more
Oct 14, 2014 12:43 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Sonny Knight & The Lakers To Headline Radio Milwaukee's Halloween Bash
One of the more satisfying musical trends of the last 10 years or so has been the renewed interest in veteran soul artists who never found the fame they deserved the first time around. Sonny Knight is one of the many singers who has been enjoying .. more
Sep 2, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Peninsula Players Upcoming Season
Just a few days ago, Door County's Peninsula Players sent out a press release announcing their upcoming season. From the press release:" The Peninsula Players season will open June 17 with the world première of “The Tin Woman” by Sean Gre.. more
Mar 8, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Here Are This Year's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards Finalists
Nov 27, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Program Director Mark Keefe is Out at Radio Milwaukee
Radio Milwaukee's program manager Mark Keefe has parted ways with the station after three and a half years there, the station announced last week. The Louisville, Ky., native brought big changes to the station, fine-tuning its programming and dr.. more
Nov 25, 2013 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Here's the Complete List of 88Nine's 2013 Radio Milwaukee Music Awards Nominees
Nov 19, 2013 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Femi Kuti, Morris Day and Dr. John Will Headline Summerfest's Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
May 2, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kings Go Forth and I'm Not a Pilot Win Radio Milwaukee Awards
Feb 18, 2011 2:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sex, Drugs and The American Way
No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which runs more
May 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Backing Into Forward’ With Humor and Chutzpah
To hear Jules Feiffer tell it, he all but had to be talked into writing Backing Into Forward (Talese/Doubleday), one of the most entertaining memoirs you’re likely to read this (or any other) year. The prizewinning cartoonist and playwright... more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Schumacher Books
88Nine’s Milwaukee Music Awards Showcase @ Whiskey Bar
Branded as "diverse music for a diverse city," 88Nine Radio Milwaukee lived up to the billing during its third annual Milwaukee Music Awards showcase Thursday evening at Whiskey Bar, dishing out a healthy portion of jazz, blues, soul, cross... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Voting Begins in RadioMilwaukee's Milwaukee Music Awards
What's ingenious about RadioMilwaukee's Milwaukee Music Awards isthey don't purport to give a fully representative or even non-biased view of the city'smusic scene. They are essentially another form of advocacy forthe artists that the station s.. more
Feb 9, 2010 5:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Marriage of Figaro
This fall the Skylight Opera Theatre presented a production of Rossini’s classic The Barber of Seville , which it’s now following up with a production of the sequel, The Marriage of Figaro . Set 10 years after the original more
Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
We Six: All Our Own
For its latest program, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s resident jazz sextet will present the latest original compositions from members and composers Jamie Breiwick, Mark Davis and Paul Silbergleit. Breiwick, a foundation in more
Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography
World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Paul Cebar
Paul Cebar is usuallythought of as a bandleader, exploring Afro-Caribbean-American mus One Little Light On ,CD Reviews more
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Dazy Head Mazy
No stranger to Wisconsin's club scene, the veteran Minnesota trio Dazy Head Mazy continues Mercury Said 65 ,CD Reviews more
May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
,Boris + Doris on the town more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Eclectic International
The localrestaurant Barossa, named after the Australian wine region of the samename, quietly closed its doors several months ago. With that clo,Dining Out more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments