Fahri Finds Its Milwaukee Groove
Milwaukee trio Fahri's song “Lazy Fruit” begins in defiance of its own title. With its rolling drumbeat and poppy guitars, it expels an air of delicious nervousness—the kind of thrills that come from campy horror movies, grade-schoo more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Revisiting Ned's Atomic Dustbin
A decade later the Internet would begin to rob music of its monetary value, but in the early ’90s, music was expensive, and I couldn’t afford much of it. A compact disc might cost $12 or $13, which was a lot of lot of cash for an 11 year old, so .. more
Nov 5, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Bonecrushers vs. Miami Valley Silverbacks
"HERE TO STAY!" Milwaukee's indoor football team, the Bonecrushers,
Apr 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee