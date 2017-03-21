RSS

UW-Madison classics professor J.C. McKeown readily admits he’s not giving the Greeks and Romans their due in A Cabinet of Ancient Medical Curiosities: Strange Tales and Surprising Facts from the Healing Arts of Greece and Rome. “The focus i... more

Mar 21, 2017 3:09 PM Books

The Feb. 21 primary ballot includes a four-way race for Milwaukee Municipal Court Branch 1. Judge Valarie Hill faces three attorneys: William Crowley, Kail Decker and Brian Michel. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:14 PM News Features 3 Comments

In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 22 Comments

Photo by Neal Easterling

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s iTopia draws effectively from Gertrude Stein’s iteration of the Faustian myth, Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights. Employing excerpts from the text, choreography and dramatic scenes, it brings Stein’s 1938 ... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:34 PM Theater

This list was inspired by one posted on aVillage Voice blog last year. While perusing that list, I was struck by howtired all the choices seemed. Sure, a lot of their picks are really pretty sad (JoyDivision, Elliott Smith, Billie Holiday), but.. more

Apr 6, 2015 9:30 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

Drama has only increased in the weeks since the Milwaukee County board’s 13-5 vote to terminate the county’s top attorney, Kimberly Walker, hand-picked by County more

Jul 2, 2013 11:24 PM News Features

Milwaukeeans were shocked and appalled when video surfaced of Derek Williams gasping for breath and pleading for his life in the back of a Milwaukee police squad car in July 2011. more

Apr 3, 2013 5:36 PM Expresso

Michael Feker opened his first Il Mito in Walker’s Point 16 years ago. It enjoyed modest success with a cuisine described as California-Mediterranean. His next location, open in Wauwatosa since 2007, proved more

Mar 19, 2013 11:17 PM Dining Preview

“I've never really made a lot of decisions based on conventional wisdom,” says Black Crowes frontman... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

