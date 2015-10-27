RSS

Or

bookreview_musictheory.jpg.jpe

Music is a language of its own, but even many of us who speak it don’t actually understand the grammar, can’t read it or possess a limited vocabulary. Music Theory For Beginners puts the complex topic into an easily understood, illustrated ... more

Oct 27, 2015 7:57 PM Books

The story of Aphra Behn is one that could have easily been fabricated for the sake of a good story. In the 17th century, she was briefly married, traveled abroad and reputedly met an African slave leader. She returned to more

May 15, 2013 12:46 AM Theater

blogimage3606.jpe

%uFFFD Back in the late 1970s punk rock and prog rock seemed as opposite as the architecture of the Bauhaus and the Baroque. For punks, progressive was code for pretentious bombast; for progheads, punks ,Local Music more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES