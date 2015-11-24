RSS

Them

albumreviewvanmorrison.jpg.jpe

Van Morrison began his recording career half a century ago as a teenager with Them. Three re-releases afford a good snapshot into his early work: Essential Van Morrison, Astral Weeks (1968) and His Band and the Street Choir (1970). more

Nov 24, 2015 5:26 PM Album Reviews

artrev.jpg.jpe

Contrary to its title, “Fatigue” is an energizing show. It suggests the many possibilities RedLine, as a gallery and studio for making art, has to offer. This exhibition more

Apr 2, 2014 12:26 AM Visual Arts

blogimage2967.jpe

Eccentric actress Juliette Lewis is no long with her band the Licks, but she wasted no time forming a new project: the very Licks-like New Romantiques, which teased some forthcoming material last night as SXSW. The shtick is unchanged: Juliette ca.. more

Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES