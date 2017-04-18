Â€™60S
Curtis Knight featuring Jimi Hendrix: Live at George’s Club 20 (Dagger Records)
This music has been heard before—but not like this. The tracks on Live at George’s Club 20 with Curtis Knight featuring Jimi Hendrix recorded in the winter of 1965-1966, were released years ago in seriously compromised version by low-budget... more
Apr 18, 2017 1:48 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Brian Dickinson Quintet: The Rhythm Method (Addo Records)
Canadian pianist Brian Dickinson has been a prolific recording artist. On his 11th album, The Rhythm Method recorded by the Brian Dickinson Quintet, the music is original but much of it is obviously dedicated to the artists that inspired hi... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:05 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Jimi Hendrix: Machine Gun: The Fillmore East First Show 12/31/69 (Legacy)
In the last years before his death, Jimi Hendrix tried different settings and accompanists, including the short-lived Band of Gypsys. Machine Gun: The Fillmore East First Show 12/31/69 documents one of his performances with that lineup, a N... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Post-Season Brightens Up
The Packers' 24-10 playoff romp over Minnesota earned them a trip to San Francisco and a chance for double payback against the 49ers for an opening-day loss, and against the Bay Area for Wisconsin's 20-14 Rose Bowl more
Jan 9, 2013 5:24 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Rob Lewis Makes The Scene
Music clubs and concert venues have come and gone in Milwaukee, but every now and then, one hall comes to represent an era in the memories of music fans. When the powerful Balistrieri family opened The Scene in 1965 more
Dec 28, 2012 4:23 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff