A&E Channel
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Nov. 18
Driven by passion and poverty, the legendary Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow embarked on a murderous two-year crime spree during the Great Depression. In the A&E Channel documentaries on this DVD, the couple lived by stealing, maintained clo... more
Nov 17, 2013 7:55 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
More Great Detectives
Good music, movies and television from the past—“classics” in the overused terminology of nowadays—keeps getting packaged and repackaged again. One new example of top-drawer older material reassembled is the “Great Detectives Anthology.” The 12-D.. more
Oct 11, 2010 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
World War in HD
When we think about World War II, we usually imagine it in black and white, as it was recorded in most of the photographs and newsreels we have seen. In recent years, however, troves of archival footage shot in color have made their way onto DVD.. more
Feb 10, 2010 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Zero Boys
Originally released in 1982, the Zero Boys' Vicious Circle is one of the best punk-rock re Vicious Circle ,CD Reviews more
Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Album Reviews 1 Comments
Big bang Theory
Moreandmore often the sound of music and the passion for flashin’ comescrashing together—a cultural version of the Big Bang Theory&,Off the Cuff more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Kenya C. Evans Off the Cuff