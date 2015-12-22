RSS

A.O. Smith

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reporter Meg Jones will read from her first book, World War II Milwaukee, at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. more

Dec 22, 2015 6:26 PM Books

blogimage5634.jpe

Folk-pop singer Jewel embraced her inner Sufjan Stevens on her latest U.S. tour, writing a song about every city she visited. Her tribute to Milwaukee, which she performed at the Pabst Theater at her June 3 stop, is a giggled melange of Wikipedia-.. more

Jul 26, 2010 1:45 PM On Music

Milwaukee’s Green Machine Fue What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Cover Story more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 12 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES