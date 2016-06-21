A.V. Club Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Matt Wild and Tyler Maas Are Launching a New Local Arts and Entertainment Site, the Milwaukee Record
Former A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and writer Tyler Maas have announced they're starting a new arts and entertainment website, the Milwaukee Record. The site will launch on April 7 and pick up where A.V. Club Milwaukee left off with “smar.. more
Mar 18, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: R.I.P. A.V. Club Milwaukee
On this week's exceptionally melancholy episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we contemplate life without the print edition of The Onion and.. more
Nov 14, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Onion To Stop Printing; A.V. Club Milwaukee To Shut Down
The Onion will cease printing this year, the company announced today. The satirical newspaper, which was founded 25 years ago by two University of Wisconsin students in Madison, had been gradually withdrawing from print over the last few years as .. more
Nov 8, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Charlotte Gainsbourg’s near-death experience following a water-skiing accident in 2007 resulted in countless unnerving hours spent in MRI machines, a realization that we all may be living on borrowed time, and Gainsbourg’s most personal and... more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews
Becoming Faulkner: The Art and Life of William Faulkner (Oxford University Press), by Philip Weinstein
For William Faulkner, destiny was a grim piper, forcing humanity to dance like puppets to the tune of a broken instrument. Swarthmore English professor Philip Weinstein sets out to find the melody linking the dour tone of the great writer’s... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books