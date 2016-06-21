RSS

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 This Week in Milwaukee

Former A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and writer Tyler Maas have announced they're starting a new arts and entertainment website, the Milwaukee Record. The site will launch on April 7 and pick up where A.V. Club Milwaukee left off with “smar.. more

Mar 18, 2014 On Music

On this week's exceptionally melancholy episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we contemplate life without the print edition of The Onion and.. more

Nov 14, 2013 On Music

The Onion will cease printing this year, the company announced today. The satirical newspaper, which was founded 25 years ago by two University of Wisconsin students in Madison, had been gradually withdrawing from print over the last few years as .. more

Nov 8, 2013 Around MKE

Charlotte Gainsbourg’s near-death experience following a water-skiing accident in 2007 resulted in countless unnerving hours spent in MRI machines, a realization that we all may be living on borrowed time, and Gainsbourg’s most personal and... more

Mar 9, 2010 Album Reviews

For William Faulkner, destiny was a grim piper, forcing humanity to dance like puppets to the tune of a broken instrument. Swarthmore English professor Philip Weinstein sets out to find the melody linking the dour tone of the great writer’s... more

Feb 2, 2010 Books

