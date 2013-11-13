Aaron Rogers

RSS

It's only natural that a rugged, “feel no pain” culture surrounds a sport as brutal and territorial as football. With money to be made at the major-college and pro levels, the more

Nov 13, 2013 5:50 PM More Sports

NFL free agency is back, and with it the mind-crushing task of calculating how player moves affect a team's standing under the league's salary cap. Best advice for Packers fans: Don't even try to understand the rules, just more

Mar 12, 2013 10:23 PM More Sports

"Man, he's the best player I've ever played with, and it's not just because of the homers. It's everything. He'll steal a base whenever you need him to; he'll play good defense." So said 15-year veteran Aramis Ramirez more

Nov 13, 2012 10:58 PM Best of Milwaukee 2012

Vince Lombardi might have disagreed vociferously, but when it comes to NFL preseason games—especially the openers—winning isn't everything or the only thing; it's nothing. Yes, the Super Bowl champions lost Saturday night to lowly Cleveland... more

Aug 16, 2011 12:00 AM More Sports

