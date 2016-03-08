Abele
Abele's Ridiculous Attack on Larson
We think that after following Scott Walker’s playbook as Milwaukee County executive, Chris Abele is following Karl Rove’s strategy of attacking your opponent based on your own weakness. In this case, Abele is trying to cover up the fact tha... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 9 Comments
Is Bus Bidder MV Transportation for Sale?
Feb 24, 2014 3:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
The Bus Contract Shows Why the Abele Administration Needs Oversight
Jan 8, 2014 9:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
‘Art Crawl 60’ Warms Up Waukesha
During the first weeks in March, Milwaukeeans start to anticipate the approaching spring and relief from the winter cold. Several Waukesha-area art events encourage the city to embrace the upcoming season with renewed energy this week.The S... more
Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Neville Brothers w/ Dr. John and the Lower 911
More than most of their R&B contemporaries, The Neville Brothers drew from the sounds of their native Louisiana, incorporating New Orleans-styled jazz, funk and Cajun influences into records like 1981’s Fiyo on the Bayou . more
Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee