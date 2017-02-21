Acacia Theatre Company
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Directory
Feb 21, 2017
Performing Arts Weekly 11.10
The Rep produces The Foreigner, a comedy it once premiered decades penned by from its late playwright-in-residence, Larry Shue. Meanwhile, Acacia turns to the Little House books for A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas, Marquette gives us Two R... more
Nov 8, 2016
Auditions for a Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas
Christian-based Acacia Theatre Company has had success in the past with holiday shows based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House books. This coming holiday season, they return to Wilder’s pioneer stories in A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas. The.. more
Sep 12, 2016
Love Prevails in ‘I Do! I Do!’
In Acacia Theatre Company’s current production of I Do! I Do!, we are once again reminded that, regardless of the gender match ups, relationships are complex, partners change over time and if love prevails throughout then little else matter... more
Jul 19, 2016
Acacia Auditions This Month
This coming March, Acacia Theatre Company will be staging a production of Jayme McGhan’s Autonomy. It tells to story of Dr. Marlene Rampart--a physicist about to publish a a book which, “disproves the existence of God.” Deadlines pass a.. more
Nov 5, 2015
Sigmund Freud, C.S. Lewis, Acacia and Morning Star
Early next month, Acacia Theatre Company and Morning Star Productions jointly present the Milwaukee Premiere of Freud’s Last Session. Mark St. Germain’s drama has Freud welcoming the popular author into his home for a conversation about lo.. more
Sep 9, 2015
Calling All Talent to The Third Ward
Are you a performer, a model, or a voice-over artist?Then Saturday could be your lucky day! Ohlsson Model & Talent, one of the Midwest's premier model and talent agencies, is hosting an open call for all talent this coming Saturday, from 10:00AM-.. more
Aug 6, 2015
Acacia Theatre’s Opal Has Two Bright Stars
Opal, the new production by the Acacia Theatre Company, tells a supposedly true story taken from the diary of an orphaned aristocratic French girl who winds up in an Oregon lumber town more
Jul 15, 2015
Acacia Auditions for Great Expectations in January
This coming March, Acacia Theatre will be staging a production of Barbara Field’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations. Acacia is looking to stage the adaptation this coming January.Auditions will be held on Saturday, Jan. 3 between.. more
Dec 9, 2014
‘Captive’ at Eastbrook Church
A young man named Clay is involved in a crime. And so this young man is on the run from the law. He seeks refuge from the police in the home of an elderly woman named Tilly, and his life changes in a profound way more
Jun 6, 2013
Army of Crime
Jeeves From the Gallery
I felt as though I was attending Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s season openerJeeves Intervenes in partial costume. There was a classic black eye patch over my right eye. Due to my having sustained a blow to the left eyean un unwanted gift from someo.. more
Aug 15, 2010
Florentine’s Overly Sparse ‘Rigoletto’
A bare stage is an odd and misguided trend at Florentine Opera. There was almost nothing to see in a Tosca production earlier in the season. Last weekend Rigoletto was more of the same. The audience saw a back gray wall made of large squar... more
May 25, 2010
A Poet’s Life
"I'm nobody, who are you? Are you nobody, too?" These are perhaps the most famo I'm nobody, who are you? Are you nobody, too?" ,Theater more
Mar 3, 2009