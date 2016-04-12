Accidental Genius: Art From The
‘Outsider’ Artists Inside MAM
In 2012 the Milwaukee Art Museum was gifted the Lanford Wilson Collection of Self-Taught Art. In conjunction with “Accidental Genius: Art from the Anthony Petullo Collection” and “The Michael and Julie Hall Collection of American Folk Ar... more
Apr 12, 2016 2:33 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Accidental Genius: Art from the Anthony Petullo Collection
Anthony Petullo, an avid outsider-art collector and philanthropist, gifted more than 300 works to the Milwaukee Art Museum, approximately 200 of which will be on display for this exhibition. Petullo's collection includes works by a variety ... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
