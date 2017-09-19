aclu
Good People in Bad Times
We all need to stop thinking about each other in negative, simple-minded stereotypes. The flooding and damage caused by the recent hurricanes have brought Americans of different backgrounds together in the common cause of helping our fellow... more
Sep 19, 2017 4:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Heroes of the Week: ACLU of Wisconsin Members and Staff
In nearly 90 years of existence, the ACLU of Wisconsin has obtained several resounding victories, such as the 2014 victory over Wisconsin’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage. more
Jul 31, 2017 3:36 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso 1 Comments
ACLU Sues Over MPD’s Racially Biased Traffic Stop Policy
“Since I’ve been living in Wisconsin I’ve gotten to a point where I’m always looking over my shoulder. There’s an anxiety when I go out and take a ride down the street." more
Feb 28, 2017 4:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
ACLU Sues Milwaukee for MPD's Stop and Frisk Program
Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department’sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing .. more
Feb 22, 2017 6:31 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Wisconsin's Guantanamo Bay for Kids
The ACLU found solitary confinement, defined as torture by the United Nations, was routinely used on up to 20% of the juvenile inmates at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, often lasting for months. more
Jan 31, 2017 2:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Protecting Civil Liberties in the Age of Trump
“If you can believe what he tweets, it appears that [Trump] doesn’t really have an appreciation for these basic constitutional principles and who knows how many others.” more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
And Days to go Before we Vote
Paul Masterson extols the importance of LGBT votes in the upcoming election. more
Nov 1, 2016 3:38 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Will the U.S. Supreme Court Weigh in on Wisconsin’s Voter ID Law?
Voting rights advocates, including the ACLU and LULAC, are hoping that the U.S. Supreme Court will take up Wisconsin’s voter ID law, one of the most stringent in the country. more
Feb 17, 2015 10:11 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 9 Comments
DA Chisholm Won’t Charge Ex-Officer Manney for Shooting Dontre Hamilton
Dec 22, 2014 5:12 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 51 Comments
Milwaukee Considers Decriminalizing Marijuana
Two Milwaukee aldermen, Ashanti Hamilton and Nik Kovac, propose to decriminalize small-scale marijuana possession as a way to reduce Milwaukee’s racial disparities. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 42 Comments
U.S. Supreme Court Blocks Wisconsin’s Voter ID Law
Wisconsin voters don’tneed a photo ID to cast a ballot on Nov. 4, thanks to an emergency rulingby the U.S. Supreme Court late Thursday.In a terse statement, the courtsaid that the law shouldn’t be implemented so close to an election, which is.. more
Oct 10, 2014 12:44 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
Will the U.S. Supreme Court Intervene in the Voter ID Case?
Today, the opponents of Wisconsin’s voter ID law sent anemergency plea to Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, the high court judge whooversees the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. The ID opponents want theSupreme Court to vacate the three-jud.. more
Oct 2, 2014 4:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Five Unelected GOP Judges Disenfranchise 300,000 Wisconsin Voters
It’s a shame that thejudges on the 7thU.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deadlocked on whether they should reviewa ruling by three of its members on Wisconsin’s voter ID law. They voted 5-5 on thematter. Which means that the law is in effect. T.. more
Sep 26, 2014 6:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
What You Need to Know About the Voter ID Law
Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more
Sep 24, 2014 3:27 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Crunching the New Numbers in the Burke-Walker Race (And More)
Sep 18, 2014 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 5 Comments
Implementing Voter ID in Seven Weeks Is Impossible, Opponents Say
Sep 17, 2014 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Republican Appeals Court Throws Election into Chaos
Late Friday, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court ofAppeals reinstated Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which has been on hold for years. That’s a big deal. A bigger deal is that the election isonly weeks away. “The decision has thrown everything into chaos,.. more
Sep 15, 2014 9:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Wisconsin Same-Sex Marriage Case Could Go to the U.S. Supreme Court
Last week’s unanimous decision by a three-judge federal appeals court declaring Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional was so strong that it could be one of the cases that makes it up to the U.S. more
Sep 10, 2014 2:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
A Big Win for Equality: Appeals Court Strikes Down Wisconsin’s Same-Sex Marriage Ban
Sep 4, 2014 7:54 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Free Speech for Billionaires
If corporations are people, my friend, why can’t we incarcerate the entire corporation of General Motors for covering up a deadly automobile safety defect for more than a more
May 21, 2014 4:58 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments