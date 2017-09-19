RSS

We all need to stop thinking about each other in negative, simple-minded stereotypes. The flooding and damage caused by the recent hurricanes have brought Americans of different backgrounds together in the common cause of helping our fellow... more

Sep 19, 2017 4:17 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

In nearly 90 years of existence, the ACLU of Wisconsin has obtained several resounding victories, such as the 2014 victory over Wisconsin’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage. more

Jul 31, 2017 3:36 PM Expresso 1 Comments

“Since I’ve been living in Wisconsin I’ve gotten to a point where I’m always looking over my shoulder. There’s an anxiety when I go out and take a ride down the street." more

Feb 28, 2017 4:37 PM News Features 3 Comments

Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department’sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing .. more

Feb 22, 2017 6:31 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

The ACLU found solitary confinement, defined as torture by the United Nations, was routinely used on up to 20% of the juvenile inmates at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, often lasting for months. more

Jan 31, 2017 2:13 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

“If you can believe what he tweets, it appears that [Trump] doesn’t really have an appreciation for these basic constitutional principles and who knows how many others.” more

Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM News Features 3 Comments

Paul Masterson extols the importance of LGBT votes in the upcoming election. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:38 PM My LGBTQ POV

Voting rights advocates, including the ACLU and LULAC, are hoping that the U.S. Supreme Court will take up Wisconsin’s voter ID law, one of the most stringent in the country. more

Feb 17, 2015 10:11 PM Expresso 9 Comments

Dec 22, 2014 5:12 PM Daily Dose 51 Comments

Two Milwaukee aldermen, Ashanti Hamilton and Nik Kovac, propose to decriminalize small-scale marijuana possession as a way to reduce Milwaukee’s racial disparities. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:28 PM News Features 42 Comments

Wisconsin voters don’tneed a photo ID to cast a ballot on Nov. 4, thanks to an emergency rulingby the U.S. Supreme Court late Thursday.In a terse statement, the courtsaid that the law shouldn’t be implemented so close to an election, which is.. more

Oct 10, 2014 12:44 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

Today, the opponents of Wisconsin’s voter ID law sent anemergency plea to Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, the high court judge whooversees the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. The ID opponents want theSupreme Court to vacate the three-jud.. more

Oct 2, 2014 4:03 PM Daily Dose

It’s a shame that thejudges on the 7thU.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deadlocked on whether they should reviewa ruling by three of its members on Wisconsin’s voter ID law. They voted 5-5 on thematter. Which means that the law is in effect. T.. more

Sep 26, 2014 6:07 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more

Sep 24, 2014 3:27 AM News Features 10 Comments

Sep 18, 2014 4:44 PM Daily Dose 5 Comments

Sep 17, 2014 4:36 PM Daily Dose

Late Friday, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court ofAppeals reinstated Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which has been on hold for years. That’s a big deal. A bigger deal is that the election isonly weeks away. “The decision has thrown everything into chaos,.. more

Sep 15, 2014 9:15 PM Daily Dose

Last week’s unanimous decision by a three-judge federal appeals court declaring Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional was so strong that it could be one of the cases that makes it up to the U.S. more

Sep 10, 2014 2:29 AM News Features 1 Comments

Sep 4, 2014 7:54 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

If corporations are people, my friend, why can’t we incarcerate the entire corporation of General Motors for covering up a deadly automobile safety defect for more than a more

May 21, 2014 4:58 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

