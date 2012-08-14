RSS
Action
The Bourne Legacy
Bourne without Jason Bourne? It sounds like a Bond movie without James Bond or a Sherlock Holmes... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The War in Color
To our eyes the past is black and white. From photographs of the Civil War through early footage of the Civil Rights Movement, the catalog of historical images is drawn mostly from black and white still and motion pictures. Even the existence of .. more
May 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Bank Heist
The Bank Job delivers all the pleasures expected from a crime-heist picture. Dense with du The Bank Job ,Film more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!