Activity
Million-Dollar Goll House Condos Get Preliminary Approval
NewLand proposes to build a tower with 35 units that have a starting pricepoint of $1 million, a private gym with a lap pool, and five floors ofabove-ground parking. The mansion would become the entra,News Features more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Bob Marley's Legacy: Africa Unite
In the U.S. footage from Haile Selassie�s coronation as Emperor of Ethiopia (1930), captured by Hearst Movietone cameras and shown in movie theaters, was seen as a curiosity. In Jamaica, it was accepted as a revelation. The sight of a regal black.. more
Jan 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Presidential food fight; Great Lakes; Vietnam
Maureen Dowd has the credentials to question Hillary's dependence on President Bill Clinton, and today she does. "It's odd that the first woman with a shot at becoming president is so openly dependent on her husband to drag her over the finish li.. more
Jan 23, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Rhymefest and Mark Ronson Do Michael Jackson
As much as he might grumble, it's not like Rhymefest has never caught a break. The Chicago rapper has, after all, been able to make a living off of his craft, won a Grammy, bested a young Eminem in a freestyle battle and struck up convenient frien.. more
Jan 23, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mea Culpa Day-After-a-Monday That-Was-A-Holiday
Yesterday, The Cleveland Plain Dealer ran the rare apology for not using a racial epithet. On Martin Luther King Day. Neat. Phillip Morris, whose parents should have known better before naming him, wrote a column about his discomfort hearing a.. more
Jan 23, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Shot of Political Courage
Chisholm is the first new district attorney to be elected in Milwaukee County since 1968. Whales Hover(ed) ,Taking Liberties more
Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Honoring Robert Donat
The Charl Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments
College Basketball
There are two big basketball games for fans to pick from tonight: The UW-Milwaukee Panthe Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
Backspin Wednesdays
Every Wednesday DJs Why B and E.Rich of the No Requests collective host "Backspin Wednesd Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Acoustic Nights at the Jackalope Lounj
Two local singer-songwriters, Marc Ballini, winner of the 2006 Shepherd Express Best-Of Mi Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 9 Comments