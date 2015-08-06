Actor
Calling All Talent to The Third Ward
Are you a performer, a model, or a voice-over artist?Then Saturday could be your lucky day! Ohlsson Model & Talent, one of the Midwest's premier model and talent agencies, is hosting an open call for all talent this coming Saturday, from 10:00AM-.. more
Aug 6, 2015 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
St. Vincent @ Turner Hall Ballroom
While she had definitely been building up steam before collaborating with David Byrne, there’s no denying that heading into the studio (and out on the road) with the iconoclastic former Talking H,Concert Reviews more
Apr 7, 2014 11:29 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Snow White en Espanol
TheOscar-winning success of The Artist may have been an anomaly in cinema history; theartful silent triumph hasn’t exactly opened the floodgates to non-talkingpictures but a precedent was set. Perhaps The Artist encouraged Spanishdire.. more
Sep 3, 2013 2:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hugh Laurie @ The Pabst Theater
“Until recently I was an actor,” Hugh Laurie immediately announced to the audience at the Pabst Theater. “I suppose that is a bit like being on a plane and having the pilot announce that until two weeks ago he... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Predicting the 2012 Oscars
The past played a big role in Hollywood last year, and if Oscar nominations are any measure of public opinion, then a lot of us are either unhappy with the world of now or curious about the way things were. Of the nine nominees for Best Pic... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Pacino Teams with Ray Nitti on "Want It All"
A number of sharp observers have commented on the growing disparity between producers and rappers in the local hip-hop scene: Milwaukee producers keep improving, creating better, more professional and more original beats, while the Milwaukee rapp.. more
Apr 25, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee’s Growing Theater Scene
Milwaukee is a great theater town. Below is a guide to a dozen theater companies that offer four or more productions a year. Some shows will be serious, others whimsical, but all are worth consideration. more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
Monster Jam
Monster Jam is one of the best known monster-truck franchises, thanks to the event’s long-running television show on the Speed network. Though to most spectators Monster Jam’s live events can seem chaotic—an excuse for 12-foot-tall, tric more
Jan 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
St. Vincent @ The Pabst Theater
With her soothing, almost whispered vocals and quirky demeanor, St. Vincent’s frizzy-haired singer Annie Clark comes across as a calm, collected and cheerful performer, but don’t let her outer shell fool you. Listen closely to her lyrics an... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews