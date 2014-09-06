RSS

Addams Family Musical

Itstarted-off as a one-panel comic strip in The New Yorker , but no onethinks of it like that. Years later it was the subject of a couple of featurefilms, but people don’t necessarily remember those as well either. TheAddams Family is probably.. more

Sep 6, 2014 8:25 AM Theater

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s final collaborative musical The Sound of Music continues to capture hearts young and old via Broadway, movies, live TV and theater showings. The stage musical version is particularly meaningful to Waukesha Civic Th... more

Sep 2, 2014 9:06 PM Theater

addams.jpg.jpe

Acouple of companies are hosting open auditions for the coming season this fall.TheatreUnchained is staging the Milwaukeepremiere of The Addams Family Musical. Director John Baiocchi islooking for 10 men and 10 women for the intimate studio .. more

Jul 6, 2014 6:50 AM Theater

Red meat has become a potential health hazard, not just from ecoli infections and slipshod federal inspection of filthy packing plants, but because the cattle are coming to the slaughterhouse sick from the food they are given. Somewhere bac... more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

When Milwaukee was young, the city’s residents were in a lively debate over the appropriateness of male public nudity. At various spots on the banks of the Milwaukee River and the Lake Michigan shore during the warm months, working-class bo... more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

