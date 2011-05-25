Adding Machine
More Than a Number: Skylight's Meaningful 'Adding Machine'
Joshua Schmidt and Jason Loewith's Adding Machine—A Musical is one of the rare American musicals to build rich themes that create meaning beyond the music. Running through June 12, the Skylight Opera Theatre's stylish production is an irres... more
May 25, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Skylight's Surreal, Musical 'Adding Machine'
Elmer Rice's 1923 play The Adding Machine would appear to be ahead of its time. The story of a man named Zero working in an office for a large, faceless corporation certainly sounds more contemporary than one might expect for a story that p... more
May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Math and Music At The Skylight
A brief description of Elmer Rice's 1923 play The Adding Machine is positively surreal. The bizarre plot involves a humble employee of a large corporation being replaced by a machine, killing his former boss, being put to death, waking-up and w.. more
May 9, 2011 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tony Bennett & Bill Evans
Tony Bennett emerged as a pop singer from the end pages of the era that produced the Great American Songbook. Growing up in the 1940s, he loved the craft of the songwriters and the melodic inventiveness of jazz. Pianist Bill Evans emerged a... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews