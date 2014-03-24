Admirals Vs. Monsters
"The Show Must Go On?": Reflections on the Funding of Culture in Milwaukee
Major decisions concerning the presence and vitality of thearts in Milwaukee are afoot.The Spirit of Milwaukee ("A 501(c)3 private non-profitcorporation whose mission is to educate the public, both locally andnationally, about greater .. more
Mar 24, 2014 2:31 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Stream Some New Tracks From the Gifted Milwaukee Rapper IshDARR
It’s generally bad form for music writers to dwell too much on an artist’s youth. It either diminishes the artist by implying their music has been critiqued on a curve, or it does just the opposite, overhyping the artist by creating a myth of prod.. more
Mar 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Admirals vs. Monsters
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Lake Erie Monsters tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. Afterward, two Admirals players will stick around to meet fans and sign autographs. more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Admirals vs. Monsters
The Milwaukee Admirals will be handing out 5,000 bobbleheads of former goaltender Chris Mason tonight at their 7 p.m. game against the Lake Eerie Monsters. The game should hold special interest for kids (as well as adults interested... more
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee