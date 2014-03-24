RSS

Admirals Vs. Monsters

images.jpg.jpe

Major decisions concerning the presence and vitality of thearts in Milwaukee are afoot.The Spirit of Milwaukee ("A 501(c)3 private non-profitcorporation whose mission is to educate the public, both locally andnationally, about greater .. more

Mar 24, 2014 2:31 AM Visual Arts

they lost me ishdarr.jpg.jpe

It’s generally bad form for music writers to dwell too much on an artist’s youth. It either diminishes the artist by implying their music has been critiqued on a curve, or it does just the opposite, overhyping the artist by creating a myth of prod.. more

Mar 10, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage10109.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Lake Erie Monsters tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. Afterward, two Admirals players will stick around to meet fans and sign autographs. more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10065.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals will be handing out 5,000 bobbleheads of former goaltender Chris Mason tonight at their 7 p.m. game against the Lake Eerie Monsters. The game should hold special interest for kids (as well as adults interested... more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES