Adrian F. Feliciano

 The Milwaukee Theatre community is inundated with genuine talent. The talented actor-to-production ratio is disappointing, but this is a very sluggish economy. And so its really nice to see actors getting together and performing work for its own.. more

Jun 10, 2012 11:15 AM Theater

 Carte Blanche Studios' tiny space has been home to quite a few musicals since it opened. The intimacy of the tiny studio theatre space has the effect of amplifying the real emotions of musical theatre in often unexpected ways. In the case of Car.. more

Apr 29, 2012 3:44 AM Theater

Theseeds of Milwaukee’s library system were planted in 1847, a year afterMilwaukee Milwaukee Sentinel, ,Milwaukee Color more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

The determined title character in the 2007 German drama Yella risks her life to escape her abusive ex-husband and make a new life for herself in the city of Hanover, only to fall into the hands of man who is abusive in a different way. A bu... more

Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

