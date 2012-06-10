Adrian F. Feliciano
Free Theatre In An East Side Home With the Author's Voice
The Milwaukee Theatre community is inundated with genuine talent. The talented actor-to-production ratio is disappointing, but this is a very sluggish economy. And so its really nice to see actors getting together and performing work for its own.. more
Jun 10, 2012 11:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Big Plant Little Stage
Carte Blanche Studios' tiny space has been home to quite a few musicals since it opened. The intimacy of the tiny studio theatre space has the effect of amplifying the real emotions of musical theatre in often unexpected ways. In the case of Car.. more
Apr 29, 2012 3:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee’s Central Library A treasure of free information
Theseeds of Milwaukee’s library system were planted in 1847, a year afterMilwaukee Milwaukee Sentinel, ,Milwaukee Color more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Yella
The determined title character in the 2007 German drama Yella risks her life to escape her abusive ex-husband and make a new life for herself in the city of Hanover, only to fall into the hands of man who is abusive in a different way. A bu... more
Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee