Adrienne Danrich

America’s Folk Opera
Anyone who cares about theater or opera needs to see the Skylight production of The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess (through June 9). I was skeptical beforehand, since this grand scale opera with a large orchestra, cast and chorus more
May 21, 2013 7:34 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
An Evening In The Harlem Renaissance at Next Act
In a few years, the Harlem Renaissance will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. It’s already recognized as being a huge cultural milestone for the nation as a whole. The full reality of its significance is likely to be recognized more and mo.. more
Feb 16, 2012 1:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
1956 w/ Into Arcadia
Though countless bands have dissolved since this decade began, local alt-rockers 1956 have soldiered on. The Helmet-influenced three-piece will celebrate their 10th year together this Saturday at the Cactus Club, and though they're eschewin... more
Sep 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee