RSS

Adults

milwaukee_fall.jpg.jpe

Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions.  Marc.. more

Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage19185.jpe

We'll give credit where it's due. The job numbers that Gov. Scott Walker rushed out before the June 5 recall election were confirmed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics last week. They show that Wisconsin gained jobs in 2011, instead.... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 18 Comments

blogimage10855.jpe

A small crowd formed in front of the stage as The Smoking Popes took the stage last Friday, leaving the remainder of the meager audience dispersed through the rest of the hall. Occasionally the sparse ballroom was illuminated by giant flash... more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage3818.jpe

Here's another fun (or, depending on your predisposition, depressing) exercise that illustrates the dire state of the music industry: Make a list of the best selling artists of the decade. If your list read anything like mine, it would probably in.. more

Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3818.jpe

Peterson said she had an inkling of the difficulties facing Ugandan grandmothers prior to What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.e ,News Features more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES