Adults
Halloween Events in Milwaukee
Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions. Marc.. more
Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Where Are the Jobs?
We'll give credit where it's due. The job numbers that Gov. Scott Walker rushed out before the June 5 recall election were confirmed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics last week. They show that Wisconsin gained jobs in 2011, instead.... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 18 Comments
The Smoking Popes @ Turner Hall Ballroom
A small crowd formed in front of the stage as The Smoking Popes took the stage last Friday, leaving the remainder of the meager audience dispersed through the rest of the hall. Occasionally the sparse ballroom was illuminated by giant flash... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews 2 Comments
The Unlikely Best Selling Musicians of the 2000s
Here's another fun (or, depending on your predisposition, depressing) exercise that illustrates the dire state of the music industry: Make a list of the best selling artists of the decade. If your list read anything like mine, it would probably in.. more
Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Grandmothers Beyond Borders Offers Support
Peterson said she had an inkling of the difficulties facing Ugandan grandmothers prior to What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.e ,News Features more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features