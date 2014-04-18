Advocates For Student Achievemen
Midsummer In Midwinter In Spring
Theatre Gigante continues its season early next month with a play on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Written by Gigante’s Isabelle Kralj & Mark Anderson, the show draws on Shakespeare’s classic for inspiration. According to the press rele.. more
For Valentine’s Day: Love Yourself, Love Each Other, Love the Planet
New Release Wrap-Up: Chrisette Michele, Jazmine Sullivan, Miguel
Chrisette Michele has come a long way since she emerged as contemporary R&B's answer to the jazz throwback singers in vogue at the middle of the decade, piping twee, Billie Holiday-esque verses into songs for Jay-Z, Nas and The Roots. On last year.. more
Cleverly Staged Hotel Confrontation
It's the Best Western right across the street from the Federal Building. The intersection of 3rd and Wisconsin was a little sleepy this past Saturday night. A quick jaunt out from the faltering Grand Avenue Mall and there were directors Juanita .. more
The Good, The Bad, The Weird
It’s an interesting concept: the idea of transposing the spaghetti western to the Wild East of 1930s Manchuria. South Korean director Kim Ji-woon, better known for horror (A Tale of Two Sisters), turns to hybrid genre pastiche in The Good, The Bad.. more
American Paranoia
In the 1990s, I fell into a confident, reasonable New York Times attitude toward the world, one that consigned conspiracy theories to the wing nut bin. Then 911 happened and the world came to look less like the Times op-ed page than the overheate.. more
Advocates for Student Achievement Agrees to $5,000 Campaign Finance Fine
Remember Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA), the conservative-backed “reform” group that recruited and trained candidates for the 2009 MPS board elections?It took almost a year, but the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office more
BREAKING: MPS “Reform” Group, Advocates for Student Achievement, Agrees to Pay $5,000 Fine
Remember Advocates for Student Achievement, the so-called “reform” group that recruited and raised money for candidates for the MPS board elections held in April 2009? It took almost a year, but the district attorney’s office has cha.. more
Exclusive: DA Issues Third Subpoena for ASA's Bank Records
District Attorney Still Investigating Advocates for Student Achievement
The “reform” group createdbyMPS board member Bruce Thompson is still under in Shepherd Express ,News Features more
New MPS President Michael Bonds
The chair of the finance committee will lead the board Shepherd ,News Features more
BREAKING: DA Issues Subpoena in ASA Case
The Milwaukee County Circuit Court has issued a subpoena for the bank records of the controversial political group Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA) and its related organizations. Assistant DA Bruce Landgraf fi.. more
MPS Board Could Shift —Or Maybe Not
Who knew that a school board electioncould be so full of drama? Voters are still cas Shepherd’s ,News Features more
ASA: Is This Election Fraud?
ASA at the Launch of the Appointed Board Movement
Did ReDonna Rodgers Write Her Own Campaign Platform?
Non-Milwaukeeans and Conservatives Contribute to ReDonna Rodgers
I’m just taking a look at MPS candidate ReDonna Rodgers’ campaign finance forms—unfortunately, I don’t have them in digital form—and a couple of things are jumping out at me: While Rodgers is campaigning as the voice of her district,.. more
Issue of the Week: Campaign Transparency
It’shighly ironic that Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA) is trying toposition itself as a “good government group,” sinc,Expresso more
Where's the Money, Annie?
You know, I hate to target people personally, but ASA-backed MPS candidate Annie Woodward released a pretty unhinged press release attacking my blog post on her campaign finance report. Im not going to rehash Annies criti.. more
ASA Candidate Annie Woodward Files Finance Forms
ASA candidate Annie Woodward may want to proofread her campaign finance forms, because it appears that some information is missing. The latest form, dated March 29 and signed by Feisal J. Salahadyn, shows that she took in $3,140 during th.. more
