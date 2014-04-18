RSS

Advocates For Student Achievemen

Theatre Gigante continues its season early next month with a play on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Written by Gigante’s Isabelle Kralj & Mark Anderson, the show draws on Shakespeare’s classic for inspiration. According to the press rele.. more

Apr 18, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

blogimage6446.jpe

Feb 11, 2011 5:45 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage6115.jpe

Chrisette Michele has come a long way since she emerged as contemporary R&B's answer to the jazz throwback singers in vogue at the middle of the decade, piping twee, Billie Holiday-esque verses into songs for Jay-Z, Nas and The Roots. On last year.. more

Nov 30, 2010 6:34 PM On Music

It's the Best Western right across the street from the Federal Building. The intersection of 3rd and Wisconsin was a little sleepy this past Saturday night. A quick jaunt out from the faltering Grand Avenue Mall and there were directors Juanita .. more

Nov 8, 2010 12:33 PM Theater

It’s an interesting concept: the idea of transposing the spaghetti western to the Wild East of 1930s Manchuria. South Korean director Kim Ji-woon, better known for horror (A Tale of Two Sisters), turns to hybrid genre pastiche in The Good, The Bad.. more

Aug 17, 2010 2:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

In the 1990s, I fell into a confident, reasonable New York Times attitude toward the world, one that consigned conspiracy theories to the wing nut bin. Then 911 happened and the world came to look less like the Times op-ed page than the overheate.. more

May 29, 2010 6:27 PM I Hate Hollywood

Remember Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA), the conservative-backed “reform” group that recruited and trained candidates for the 2009 MPS board elections?It took almost a year, but the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM News 1 Comments

Remember Advocates for Student Achievement, the so-called “reform” group that recruited and raised money for candidates for the MPS board elections held in April 2009? It took almost a year, but the district attorney’s office has cha.. more

Mar 15, 2010 5:04 PM Daily Dose

Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

The “reform” group createdbyMPS board member Bruce Thompson is still under in Shepherd Express ,News Features more

May 14, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage6446.jpe

The chair of the finance committee will lead the board Shepherd ,News Features more

May 6, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

The Milwaukee County Circuit Court has issued a subpoena for the bank records of the controversial political group Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA) and its related organizations. Assistant DA Bruce Landgraf fi.. more

Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Who knew that a school board electioncould be so full of drama? Voters are still cas Shepherd’s ,News Features more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

I’m just taking a look at MPS candidate ReDonna Rodgers’ campaign finance forms—unfortunately, I don’t have them in digital form—and a couple of things are jumping out at me: While Rodgers is campaigning as the voice of her district,.. more

Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

It’shighly ironic that Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA) is trying toposition itself as a “good government group,” sinc,Expresso more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

blogimage3097.jpe

You know, I hate to target people personally, but ASA-backed MPS candidate Annie Woodward released a pretty unhinged press release attacking my blog post on her campaign finance report. Im not going to rehash Annies criti.. more

Mar 31, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

ASA candidate Annie Woodward may want to proofread her campaign finance forms, because it appears that some information is missing. The latest form, dated March 29 and signed by Feisal J. Salahadyn, shows that she took in $3,140 during th.. more

Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES