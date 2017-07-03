RSS

Aesop Rock

Aesop Rock is well aware there aren’t many rappers over 40-years-old mining new territory. He hopes to buck that trend. Now, with the recent release of his new album, The Impossible Kid, he appears poised to further expand his audience. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:30 PM Music Feature

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Minneapolis rap powerhouse Rhymesayers Entertainment has built an impressive stable of artists since launching in 1995, but at the same time, the label’s success more

Jul 1, 2013 12:57 PM Concert Reviews

Ball State gets a taste of Badger State tonight when the Ball State Cardinals basketball team challenges the UWM Panthers at a 7 p.m. U.S. Cellular Arena game.,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 19 Comments

Realizing that Aesop Rock produced the latest album by Felt, the sporadic side project from rappers Slug and Murs, is an awful lot like looking forward to a long-planned night out on town with two of your favorite friends only to learn at the last.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

