Affordable
Shakespeare Raw Presents Macbeth at Best Place
Injust a few days, Shakespeare Raw will be staging a what may prove to bea fast and loose version of Macbeth at the beginning of nextmonth. 20 actors play 20 parts in an unrehearsed production that is alsoadvertised as involving a “$#!+ton of .. more
Oct 1, 2014 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Cream City Theater’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
This March the Cream City Theaterintroduces itself to the local theater scene with its first-ever production.The brand-new theater company (founded earlier this year by Katherine and SteveBeeson) will be staging a production of the classic dram.. more
Sep 30, 2014 12:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Rep Hosts a Luncheon with Playwright/Screenwriter Rick Cleveland
It’snot just a matter of being ethnically insensitive. NFL’s Washington “Redskins”sounds horribly out of date. They should try something more menacinglycontemporary. Like the Gridlock. (Nothing stops the Washington Gridlock.) Ormaybe the In.. more
Sep 29, 2014 10:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Lady With All The Answers at the Schauer Center
Itmust be very strange touring as someone else. There’s a guy who does Twain. Hetravels around the country performing as Mark Twain. That must be a weird life.There are people traveling around to places they’ve probably never beenpretending .. more
Sep 28, 2014 10:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
John McGivern’s Last Time in Shear Madness
Nextmonth, Potowatomi Hotel & Casino plays host to an extended run of anoff-Broadway show for the first time. It’s kind of an interesting milestone forthe Northern Lights Theater. The theater has been around for a long time. Inover 10 years of.. more
Sep 27, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Unique Gifts for the Holidays
E-retailers and big box stores are loaded for the holidays. Most of us will fight through crowds at the mall or click our way through practical, but impersonal, online sellers. The personal touch seems to diminish as credit card stress rise... more
Dec 5, 2012 12:34 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Around MKE
Kings Go Forth w/ Chicago Stone Lightning Band
When Milwaukee’s retro-soul 10-piece Kings Go Forth last played a record release at Turner Hall Ballroom in July, everything went well save for the absence of an actual record to release. They had good reason for the delay, though: They’d j... more
Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Although they have sold more than 6 million albums in their quarter-century together, Cali-punk institutions NOFX have made a point to stay out of the mainstream by avoiding music videos and taunting the hands that feed. Their most infamous... more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Sweetest Swing in Baseball
It’s an unlikely premise for a comedy: A charismatic artist ends up in a psych ward after a notably bad gallery show, having attempted suicide. When she realizes that her health insurance won’t allow her to stay in the hospital for more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Daytrotter Barnstormer Tour @ Turner Hall Ballroom
As the only straight-forward rock ’n’ roll band signed to the esteemed dance/electronic label DFA, Philadelphia’s Free Energy attracted the immediate affections of the music blogosphere last year, but like so many buzz bands, their stock more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Artbeat Birthday Party
Milwaukee Artbeat really knows how to throw a party. Especially one to celebrate its one-year anniversary.Bring your maracas and an $8 donation and celebrate the theme of the evening, "A Taste of Central and Latin American Flair" at the Hi... more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Visual Arts 1 Comments