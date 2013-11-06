RSS

Afghan War Rugs: The Modern Art

Despite daily media reports of war and other forms of social and political strife in Afghanistan and the Middle East, contemporary arts from this region are largely unknown to American audiences. The exhibition “Afghan War Rugs: The Modern ... more

Nov 6, 2013 12:26 AM Visual Arts

Jessica Meuninck-Ganger’s new exhibition demonstrates how collaboration fuels compelling art. While the multimedia artist describes her work as equally informed by the past and the future, the pervasive merging of tradition and experimentat... more

Oct 23, 2013 12:16 AM Visual Arts

As the Renaissance dawned in Europe, a passion for the odd and exotic gripped the leisured classes. Those with expendable means nourished their passion by establishing “cabinets of curiosities,” rooms abounding with scientific abnormalia... more

Sep 19, 2013 12:09 AM Visual Arts

