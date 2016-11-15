African Americans

RSS

As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more

Nov 15, 2016 1:49 PM Taking Liberties 29 Comments

The U.S. locks up an abnormally high percentage of its citizens. Prison Industrial Complex for Beginners by Lehigh University Africana studies professor James Braxton Peterson is an attempt to get at the roots of the situation. more

Oct 18, 2016 2:25 PM Books

The Shepherd apologizes for endorsing Chris Abele in his previous campaigns for Milwaukee County executive. Based on his record in office, we can no longer support his Scott Walker-like agenda. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:40 PM News 11 Comments

Paul Masterson discusses interracial same-sex marriages and says that perhaps we shouldn’t be so quick to impose our politics on love. more

Jul 14, 2015 11:40 PM Hear Me Out

“There is nowhere, nowhere in the entire world where the crisis for black men in the criminal justice system is more acute” than in Milwaukee more

Sep 30, 2014 8:14 PM News Features 18 Comments

Back when I was in college, someone actually recorded a darkly humorous, satirical song that opened with the absurd phrase: “I wish I were a Negro . . .” more

Apr 30, 2014 5:42 PM Taking Liberties

Jul 11, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Mar 20, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

