African Americans
An Un-American Election
As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more
Nov 15, 2016 1:49 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 29 Comments
Prison Industrial Complex for Beginners (For Beginners), by James Braxton Peterson
The U.S. locks up an abnormally high percentage of its citizens. Prison Industrial Complex for Beginners by Lehigh University Africana studies professor James Braxton Peterson is an attempt to get at the roots of the situation. more
Oct 18, 2016 2:25 PM David Luhrssen Books
We Apologize
The Shepherd apologizes for endorsing Chris Abele in his previous campaigns for Milwaukee County executive. Based on his record in office, we can no longer support his Scott Walker-like agenda. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:40 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News 11 Comments
Interracial Relations: A Matter of Preference?
Paul Masterson discusses interracial same-sex marriages and says that perhaps we shouldn’t be so quick to impose our politics on love. more
Jul 14, 2015 11:40 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
‘The New Jim Crow’ Author Michelle Alexander on the Crisis Facing Milwaukee’s Black Men
“There is nowhere, nowhere in the entire world where the crisis for black men in the criminal justice system is more acute” than in Milwaukee more
Sep 30, 2014 8:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 18 Comments
The Special Privileges of Being Black
Back when I was in college, someone actually recorded a darkly humorous, satirical song that opened with the absurd phrase: “I wish I were a Negro . . .” more
Apr 30, 2014 5:42 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
We interrupt your baseball season with some spectacular Badger F
Not sure why you would be making these predictions so early - but since I like how they play out, I'm passing them along.Mark Schlabach on ESPN.com has his college bowl predictions for next season up. (SERIOUSLY?!)And he's got the Badgers in the R.. more
Jul 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Joys of Being Black
If it’s such an overwhelming advantage to be a black man running for president of th What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Taking Liberties more
Mar 20, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments