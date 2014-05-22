RSS

African World Festival

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating a rare victory for critics. After the Milwaukee Art Museum revealed the design for its proposed addition last month, critics including Ur.. more

May 22, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

It isn't every weekend that Milwaukee gets to experience African-American culture—with a magnificent array... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

The African World Festival has fallen on tough times in recent years, as financial difficulties forced organizers to scrap the three-day festival in 2008 and 2009. It returned last year as a daylong event, and keeps that format... more

Aug 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

What the one-day African World Festival lacks in length, it makes up for in music, much of it local. The celebration of African American culture comes to the lakefront on Saturday, Aug. 6. Charlie Wilson could be the biggest draw among the... more

Jul 27, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

After reading David Kirby’s Little Richard: The Birth of Rock ’n’ Roll (Continuum), it’s clear that Little Richard is in need of a quality biography. The only other book, Charles White’s The Life and Times of Little Richard, more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

