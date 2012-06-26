No Age
Fahri Finds Its Milwaukee Groove
Milwaukee trio Fahri's song “Lazy Fruit” begins in defiance of its own title. With its rolling drumbeat and poppy guitars, it expels an air of delicious nervousness—the kind of thrills that come from campy horror movies, grade-schoo more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
The Two Sides of Sub Pop
Twenty years after being ground zero for the Seattle grunge explosion, Sub Pop Records has settled smoothly into its somewhat unlikely new niche: folk. The label now flaunts a quiet roster of Iron and Wine, Lonely Dear, Vetiver, Daniel Martin Moor.. more
Mar 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jazz in the Park (7/31)
What could be better than listening to great Jazz music at the Cathedral Square Park??? Well, reading a Shepherd Express AND listening to great live Jazz music of course! Look for the Street Team at Jazz in the Park this Thursday (7/31) to ... more
Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions