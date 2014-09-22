Ahvant Soul
Ahvant Soul performs at Coffee Makes You Black
Theversatile Jon Pierre Gee & Ahvant Soul return Oct. 3 to the wittily-namedCoffee Makes You Black, 2803 N. Teutonia Ave., for an evening of jazz atthe restaurant/reading room/coffee house's weekly fish fry. The fried filetsprovide enough of a.. more
Sep 22, 2014 2:21 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Willie Clayton @ Gene's Lane & Lounge
It was Valentine's Day, so Southern soul man Willie Clayton played to the ladies at his latest Milwaukee date, of course. But the effervescent crooner played the entire room with equal aplomb last Tuesday as well... more
Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The Sweetness of Honey
The springtime bloom ushers in the season of the honeybee, the buzzing black-and-yellow bug that dances from flower to flower, gathering nectar to make honey for the hive. While honey is a source of energy for the bee colony, human beings h... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview