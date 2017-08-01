RSS

Aids Resource Center Of Wisconsi

prep.jpg.jpe

Taken daily and combined with condom use and basic safe sex practices, a new HIV prevention medicine, PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), has proven to be more than 90% effective in preventing transmission of HIV through sexual activity. more

Aug 1, 2017 3:14 PM News Features

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie expounds upon events in and around Milwaukee of interest to the LGBT community, in particular, the annual PrideFest, which takes place on the Summerfest grounds June 9-11. more

Jun 6, 2017 12:59 AM Dear Ruthie

bradnickschlaikowski.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews Brad Schlaikowski, who, with his husband, Nick, opened Courage MKE in 2015. This organization strives to address the devastating problem of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness Milwaukee by raising funds to open a shelter on th... more

Apr 25, 2017 2:09 PM Off the Cuff

pride-night.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses professional sports and the LGBT cause. more

Apr 11, 2017 2:08 PM My LGBTQ POV

lgbt_rainbow.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses the openly LGBT members of Wisconsin’s state and federal political representation, as well as the curious lack thereof at the level of the city of Milwaukee. more

Sep 20, 2016 4:05 PM My LGBTQ POV

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader exasperated by the seaming lack of fellow gay men looking for commited monogamous relationships. Exicting upcoming events include the LGBT Progress Awards at The Wherehouse, Aug. 11; King’s Night at t... more

Aug 9, 2016 2:15 PM Dear Ruthie

mylgbtpov_1.jpg.jpe

Pete Minns discusses this year’s Wisconsin AIDS Ride. more

Jul 26, 2016 3:37 PM My LGBTQ POV

1455960_10152707449354404_7173735017107512339_n.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff sits down with Debra Endean, vice president and COO of the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin in anticipation of the 26th annual AIDS Walk Wisconsin & 5K Run, Saturday, Oct. 3. more

Sep 22, 2015 11:23 PM Off the Cuff

thinkstockphotos-177409621.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

For yourinformation, Milwaukee, here are a few developments worth knowing about. Locally ownedand operated purveyor of liquefied fruit Refuge Smoothie Café is raising itsbase pay to $11.36/hour – the amount required for a full-time, fu.. more

Jul 4, 2015 6:07 PM Around MKE

ruthienew.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about how to collect a debt from a family member and plugs exciting events including the MILMAIDS Bowl-a-thon at JB’s on 41 (April 25), Rainbow Over Wisconsin’s Spring Fling at Stone Cellar ... more

Apr 21, 2015 9:21 PM Hear Me Out

mylgbtpov_aidsribbon.jpg.jpe

Masterson explores the history of the AIDS epidemic and the founding of Milwaukee organizations such as Milwaukee AIDS Project (created by BestD Clinic volunteers in 1984), which would become the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin. Milwauke... more

Nov 25, 2014 10:07 PM Hear Me Out

gunn3.jpg.jpe

AIDS WalkWisconsin will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a very special honorarychair—TimGunn, ProjectRunway’s mentorextraordinaire. TimGunn’s a busy man. He’s promoting PR’s 13th season, just completed a manuscripton his life as an ed.. more

Oct 2, 2014 8:23 PM Daily Dose

ruthie2.jpg.jpe

I can’t pull myself away from the television. From “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story” to “Snapped” marathons and “Quacker Factory” specials on QVC more

Sep 8, 2014 2:53 AM Hear Me Out

sandra-bernhard-at-the-su-001.jpg.jpe

It may be June, but I feel like a little girl on Christmas morning! I’m just as excited as I was all those years ago, racing downstairs in my footie pajamas to see if Santa more

Jun 4, 2014 8:21 PM Hear Me Out

heroin.jpg.jpe

A package of bills meant to combat the heroin epidemic in Wisconsin is poised to pass the Senate as we go to press—with not one vote against it in the State Assembly. more

Feb 18, 2014 9:07 PM News Features

chris abele at podium-thumb-618xauto-4712.jpg.jpe

Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more

Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM News Features

Tune In: More than a thousand partiers visited the opening of the spectacular new Third Ward digs of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. Executive Director Mary Louise more

Oct 16, 2013 1:00 AM Around MKE

pridefest.jpg.jpe

This year PrideFest added stages, expanding the area it occupies within the Henry Maier Festival Grounds and intensifying its commitment to serving and celebrating more

Jun 3, 2013 4:06 PM A&E Feature

expresso.jpg.jpe

Recent medical breakthroughs have increased the life expectancy and quality of life for patients with HIV and AIDS, but the epidemic is far from over. New HIV infections in Wisconsin are up 19% this year, and those patients... more

Oct 3, 2012 3:52 PM Expresso

blogimage11804.jpe

In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more

Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES