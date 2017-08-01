Aids Resource Center Of Wisconsi
New Strides in the Fight Against AIDS
Taken daily and combined with condom use and basic safe sex practices, a new HIV prevention medicine, PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), has proven to be more than 90% effective in preventing transmission of HIV through sexual activity. more
Aug 1, 2017 3:14 PM John Schneider News Features
Glad to be Gay
Dear Ruthie expounds upon events in and around Milwaukee of interest to the LGBT community, in particular, the annual PrideFest, which takes place on the Summerfest grounds June 9-11. more
Jun 6, 2017 12:59 AM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Filling the Needs of Forgotten Youth
Off the Cuff interviews Brad Schlaikowski, who, with his husband, Nick, opened Courage MKE in 2015. This organization strives to address the devastating problem of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness Milwaukee by raising funds to open a shelter on th... more
Apr 25, 2017 2:09 PM Keith Schubert Off the Cuff
Professional Sports and the LGBT Cause
Paul Masterson discusses professional sports and the LGBT cause. more
Apr 11, 2017 2:08 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
LGBT Candidates Out and Running
Paul Masterson discusses the openly LGBT members of Wisconsin’s state and federal political representation, as well as the curious lack thereof at the level of the city of Milwaukee. more
Sep 20, 2016 4:05 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Lots to See; Many to Do
Ruthie answers a question from a reader exasperated by the seaming lack of fellow gay men looking for commited monogamous relationships. Exicting upcoming events include the LGBT Progress Awards at The Wherehouse, Aug. 11; King’s Night at t... more
Aug 9, 2016 2:15 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Wisconsin AIDS Ride
Pete Minns discusses this year’s Wisconsin AIDS Ride. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:37 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
AIDS Resource Center Keeps Up the Fight
Off the Cuff sits down with Debra Endean, vice president and COO of the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin in anticipation of the 26th annual AIDS Walk Wisconsin & 5K Run, Saturday, Oct. 3. more
Sep 22, 2015 11:23 PM Mac Writt Off the Cuff
FYI Around MKE
For yourinformation, Milwaukee, here are a few developments worth knowing about. Locally ownedand operated purveyor of liquefied fruit Refuge Smoothie Café is raising itsbase pay to $11.36/hour – the amount required for a full-time, fu.. more
Jul 4, 2015 6:07 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Saturday Night’s Alright!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about how to collect a debt from a family member and plugs exciting events including the MILMAIDS Bowl-a-thon at JB’s on 41 (April 25), Rainbow Over Wisconsin’s Spring Fling at Stone Cellar ... more
Apr 21, 2015 9:21 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
World AIDS Day of Remembrance
Masterson explores the history of the AIDS epidemic and the founding of Milwaukee organizations such as Milwaukee AIDS Project (created by BestD Clinic volunteers in 1984), which would become the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin. Milwauke... more
Nov 25, 2014 10:07 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Project Runway’s Tim Gunn on AIDS Walk Wisconsin
AIDS WalkWisconsin will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a very special honorarychair—TimGunn, ProjectRunway’s mentorextraordinaire. TimGunn’s a busy man. He’s promoting PR’s 13th season, just completed a manuscripton his life as an ed.. more
Oct 2, 2014 8:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Tackling Culinary Quarrels, Coasters and ‘Cabaret’
I can’t pull myself away from the television. From “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story” to “Snapped” marathons and “Quacker Factory” specials on QVC more
Sep 8, 2014 2:53 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
This Broad’s Bursting with Pride
It may be June, but I feel like a little girl on Christmas morning! I’m just as excited as I was all those years ago, racing downstairs in my footie pajamas to see if Santa more
Jun 4, 2014 8:21 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Saving Lives: AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin’s Ultimate Mission
A package of bills meant to combat the heroin epidemic in Wisconsin is poised to pass the Senate as we go to press—with not one vote against it in the State Assembly. more
Feb 18, 2014 9:07 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
County Board Restores Accountability to Abele’s Budget
Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more
Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Boris and Doris On the Town
Tune In: More than a thousand partiers visited the opening of the spectacular new Third Ward digs of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. Executive Director Mary Louise more
Oct 16, 2013 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
PrideFest on the Lakefront
This year PrideFest added stages, expanding the area it occupies within the Henry Maier Festival Grounds and intensifying its commitment to serving and celebrating more
Jun 3, 2013 4:06 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Issue of the Week: Walking For AIDS Patients
Recent medical breakthroughs have increased the life expectancy and quality of life for patients with HIV and AIDS, but the epidemic is far from over. New HIV infections in Wisconsin are up 19% this year, and those patients... more
Oct 3, 2012 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee