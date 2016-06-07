Albrecht Dã¼Rer

RSS

Two exhibitions take up residence in Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art for the summer semester. These are “HMA DNA: Collection Highlights,” which is a broad selection of works from the museum’s extensive collection acquired o... more

Jun 7, 2016 3:57 PM Visual Arts

An intimate, intriguing show at the University of WisconsinMilwaukee Art History Gallery presents over more than two-dozen prints thatbriefly illustrate how the medium developed over five centuries. “Dürer toDine: 500 Years of Printmaking” o.. more

Mar 8, 2013 11:58 PM Visual Arts

On display through May 19, “Images of the Virgin Mary” is well worth a look for all interested in devotional art. Featuring a diverse array of media, styles and time periods, these artworks are grouped according to five major events of M... more

Jan 29, 2013 10:19 PM Visual Arts

In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a place ofquiet reflection can be discovered in the University of Milwaukee Wisconsin’sart history gallery. Their exhibition “Nativity” presents more than two dozenprints, primarily etchings. e.. more

Dec 22, 2012 1:38 PM Visual Arts

For those looking for unique holiday gifts, Discovery World’s Holiday Artisan Market gives shoppers the chance not only to buy local, but also straight from the source. More than two-dozen designers will be selling their wares at this free,... more

Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As the lead singer and primary songwriter for Southern-rock pioneers Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty had already created a rich musical legacy when he struck out on his own in 1973. Though his efforts since then, including the 19... more

Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

