Albrecht Dã¼Rer
Busy Summer of Exhibits at the Haggerty Museum
Two exhibitions take up residence in Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art for the summer semester. These are “HMA DNA: Collection Highlights,” which is a broad selection of works from the museum’s extensive collection acquired o... more
Jun 7, 2016 3:57 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
"Dürer to Dine" Explores History of Printmaking
An intimate, intriguing show at the University of WisconsinMilwaukee Art History Gallery presents over more than two-dozen prints thatbriefly illustrate how the medium developed over five centuries. “Dürer toDine: 500 Years of Printmaking” o.. more
Mar 8, 2013 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Virgin Through Time
On display through May 19, “Images of the Virgin Mary” is well worth a look for all interested in devotional art. Featuring a diverse array of media, styles and time periods, these artworks are grouped according to five major events of M... more
Jan 29, 2013 10:19 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Review: Reflections on UWM's Exhibition"Nativity"
In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a place ofquiet reflection can be discovered in the University of Milwaukee Wisconsin’sart history gallery. Their exhibition “Nativity” presents more than two dozenprints, primarily etchings. e.. more
Dec 22, 2012 1:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Holiday Artisan Market
For those looking for unique holiday gifts, Discovery World’s Holiday Artisan Market gives shoppers the chance not only to buy local, but also straight from the source. More than two-dozen designers will be selling their wares at this free,... more
Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John Fogerty
As the lead singer and primary songwriter for Southern-rock pioneers Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty had already created a rich musical legacy when he struck out on his own in 1973. Though his efforts since then, including the 19... more
Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee