Patrice Williamson and Jon Wheatley: Comes Love: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass (Riverlilly)
Electric guitar-vocal duos aren’t common in jazz anymore, but back in the day, Joe Pass and Ella Fitzgerald made several albums in that format. To mark the centennial of Fitzgerald’s birth, singer Patrice Williamson and guitarist Jon Wheatl... more
Apr 11, 2017 4:23 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Chicago: Chicago II: Steven Wilson Remix (Rhino)
Chicago’s second album, Chicago II (1970) has been reissued in a sterling new remix that puts in sharp relief their conservatory perfect, brass-woodwind arrangements. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Brian Dickinson Quintet: The Rhythm Method (Addo Records)
Canadian pianist Brian Dickinson has been a prolific recording artist. On his 11th album, The Rhythm Method recorded by the Brian Dickinson Quintet, the music is original but much of it is obviously dedicated to the artists that inspired hi... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:05 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter (PublicAffairs), by David Sax
Although the world has become dependent on digital technology, many people are returning to the pleasure of bookstores, film photography, fountain pens and artisanal everything. In The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter, tec... more
Dec 27, 2016 2:36 PM David Luhrssen Books
Riverside: Eye of the Soundscape
On Eye of the Soundscape, Polish progressive-rock innovators Riverside embrace many of the sounds it shunned on previous albums. Instead of heavy guitars, odd time signatures and dense arrangements, Riverside indulges in loops, percolating ... more
Dec 13, 2016 2:26 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
David Bowie: Legacy
David Bowie was as creative when thinking in terms of singles as he was in the broader field of albums. Legacy focuses on the former by collecting the majority of singles he released across the decades. more
Dec 13, 2016 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Alice Cooper The Studio Albums 1969-1983 (Rhino/Warner Brothers)
The most interesting Alice Cooper recordings are the ones few people ever heard. The first two albums included in this 15-CD box set, Pretties for You (1969) and Easy Action (1970), sold poorly an,Album Reviews more
Sep 3, 2015 5:21 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Best Albums of 2007
Disclaimer: Despite the branding, this list doesn’t represent the best albums of the year as much as it does my favorite albums of the yearthat’s a big difference. These lists are always a work in progress: Obviously, I can’t listen to every album.. more
Dec 10, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Early Year End Album Lists
Early Year End Album ListsA sign of what's ahead?Every year, Metacritic creates a comprehensive webpage charting music publications' year-end lists, but since 2007's meta-list isn't up yet, let's take a look at the lists that have leaked early... more
Dec 4, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music