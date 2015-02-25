RSS

Alchemist&Rsquo;S Dramatic Turn

gettyimages_178541330.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Southridge Mallin Greendale has a number of recent restaurant openings: LaFrutta, Yumz GourmetFrozen Yogurt and TCBY. LaFrutta is a specialty fruit stand that offers fruitsalads, fresh juices, smoothies, snow cones and milk shakes,and is locate.. more

Feb 25, 2015 4:57 PM Around MKE

ihatehollywood_timelifebook_criminalmind.jpg.jpe

Crime and celebrity fit together like hand in glove. Little wonder that movies are a facet of the page-turning new book from Time Life, Mysteries of the Criminal Mind: The Secrets Behind the World’s Most Notorious Crimes .Art (and entertainment).. more

Feb 18, 2015 10:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11289.jpe

In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Radha Bharadwaj’s intense drama Closet Land , a sadistic government agent interrogates and tortures a beloved children’s author who he believes is slipping subversive political more

Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There’s something very haunting about the idea of captivity in stage productions, as seen in shows like Coyote on a Fence, Purgatorio, Two Rooms, Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me and Ulysses’ Crewmen. This week, Alchemist Theatre conjures an more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES