'Two Rivers' Runs Deep at The Alchemist Theater
The new play Two Rivers, a moving, dramatic account of a family grappling with the revelation of a deep, dark family secret, has two more upcoming performances at The Alchemist Theater, on April 3 a,Theater more
Mar 31, 2016 2:33 PM Eric Engelbart Theater
Calling All Talent to The Third Ward
Are you a performer, a model, or a voice-over artist?Then Saturday could be your lucky day! Ohlsson Model & Talent, one of the Midwest's premier model and talent agencies, is hosting an open call for all talent this coming Saturday, from 10:00AM-.. more
Aug 6, 2015 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
This Week's Featured Beer: New Glarus Totally Naked
Pale lagers have been given a bad reputation by fizzy yellow mass marketed beers loaded with adjuncts. Strip that all away and you’re naked. Quite literally.Totally Naked from New Glarus is a beer that’s as naked as its name says—pure and clean,.. more
Apr 13, 2015 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Fools for Tragedy Deconstructs Hamlet in 'Mind's Eye'
Countless actors have traversed the dark, twisted corridors of Shakespeare's Hamlet over the years. But time has largely rendered what was once a deep, vibrant drama into a museum artifact. In the four centuries since the play was written, ... more
Aug 16, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee’s Growing Theater Scene
Milwaukee is a great theater town. Below is a guide to a dozen theater companies that offer four or more productions a year. Some shows will be serious, others whimsical, but all are worth consideration. more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
Baby Boomers Get Their Due
For decades, academics and marketing professionals have thoroughly analyzed the baby boomer generation. Next week a sketch comedy show takes its turn with the boomers in a series of humorous vignettes staged in an intimate studio theater, a... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 2 Comments
Broadminded
The all-female sketch group Broadminded return to the Alchemist tonight at 7:30 p.m. to d Broadminded: Now in 3-D! ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee