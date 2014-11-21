RSS

Aleph Records

ihatehollywood_enterthedragon.jpg.jpe

Soundtracks reached a height in the 1960s and ‘70s seldom attained nowadays. They wereinventive, eclectic, jazz based and often funky—utterly unlike the drippymoodiness that usually passes for original scores in recent decades with thosetwo-not.. more

Nov 21, 2014 2:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

After spending three years on the road with Dizzy Gillespie, Argentine-born pianist Lalo Schifrin decided to settle down. Hollywood might seem an odd choice, but Schifrin applied his head for arrangements to the sonic dimension of films. He scor.. more

Apr 19, 2011 1:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10968.jpe

Although the federal government is no longer threatening to pull roughly $60 million in funding from the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex over patient safety concerns, that doesn’t mean that all of its problems have been solved by the... more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage6791.jpe

The first of Milwaukee’s many free, weekend-long bacchanals, RiverSplash! commences the summer festival season with three days of music, fireworks, junk food and large plastic cups of beer and other luxuries Milwaukeeans will learn to take ... more

Jun 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES